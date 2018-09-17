Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rubicon Global Launches Second Annual Contest to Find the Best Small Business in America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 04:41pm CEST

-- Finalists Will Be Voted On By The Public; Winner Gets $10,000 To Put Toward Their Business Goals And Objectives --

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Global, a leader in providing waste, recycling, and smart city solutions to businesses and governments, today announced it has launched its second annual search to find the Best Small Business in America.  

Rubicon is asking all small businesses to tell them what differentiates them from the rest, how are they using business as a force for social or environmental good. Businesses will be encouraged to list the challenges they’ve faced and overcome to make the business successful as well as socially and environmentally conscious.

Rubicon works with its small business customers across the United States to find new efficiencies and cost savings in their waste streams and to develop new and innovative ways to reduce, reuse and recycle materials and has established the RUBICONMethod, a six-step system to help businesses of all sizes start down the path of a zero waste program.   

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of America and thrive on overcoming challenges and bringing new ideas in sustainability and innovation to the forefront,” said David Rachelson, Vice President of Sustainability at Rubicon. “At Rubicon, we are thrilled to launch our search again for the Best Small Business in America, and the amazing success stories from companies that strive not only for financial success, but also to make a difference in the world.”  

The 2017 Best Small Business in America winner, Sugar Beet Co-Op from Chicago, used their winning prize to help offset some of the healthcare and insurance costs for their employees. Leaders from Rubicon will judge the entries along with executives from Toast; and MINDBODY, the leading technology platform for the fitness, wellness and beauty services industries.   

On November 5, judges from Rubicon, Toast and MINDBODY will unveil the finalists for public voting. The winner will be announced on Small Business Saturday, November 24, 2018.  

Submissions can be made online at https://www.rubiconglobal.com/best-small-business-contest/

The contest is open to all businesses in the continental United States who have no more than 200 employees have at least one physical storefront.  Full Terms and Conditions can be found at https://www.rubiconglobal.com/best-small-business-2018-terms/

About Rubicon Global
Rubicon Global is a technology company that provides waste, recycling, and smart city solutions to businesses and governments worldwide. It develops and deploys a full suite of cloud-based solutions to help its customers and network of independent waste haulers work towards more sustainable waste and recycling practices, uncover cost savings, and improve operations through data analytics. Using its proprietary technology platform, Rubicon helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals, always with an eye towards those solutions that have long-term economic viability. The company has over 1,000,000 service locations worldwide, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has core teams in New York City and San Francisco. Rubicon is a Certified B Corporation and was named a Great Place to Work™ in 2018. Learn more at www.RubiconGlobal.com.

Contact
Charles Zinkowski 
Director of Communications 
Rubicon Global 
678-906-2689
Charles.Zinkowski@rubiconglobal.com

Rubicon Hi-Res Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:54pJUNIPER : gives Service Providers a powerful edge with new Contrail solution; Carriers gain industry's most feature-rich edge computing solution in smallest footprint
AQ
04:54pAbacusNext Offers Free Private Cloud Services to Florence Flood Victims
GL
04:53pMOSEL VITELIC : MVI will hold the Investor Conference on September 18, 2018
PU
04:53pNEWBURY RACECOURSE : Burke hoping his stellar form can continue with True Mason in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury
PU
04:53pNASPERS : Listing and unbundling of video entertainment business as MultiChoice group on the JSE
PU
04:53pHYDRO ONE : electrifies the 2018 International Plowing Match and Rural Expo
PU
04:53pROSHAN PACKAGES : donates Rs one million to dam fund
AQ
04:52pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo Ends Juventus Goal Drought
AQ
04:52pACARIX : Sales consistent in H1
AQ
04:52pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Built ICESat-2 Spacecraft Successfully Launched by United Launch Alliance for NASA; Advanced technologies from Northrop Grumman support launch of ULA's Delta II rocket and deployment of NASA's satellite
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
2HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as logistics revamp helps speed sales
3UNILEVER : Unilever's Dutch Move Opposed by Aviva Investors -FT
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS' : core profit climbs, CEO to step down
5ARGEN-X : ARGEN X : argenx reports positive topline results from Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of efgartigimo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.