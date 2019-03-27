Rubicon Global Selected as an Approved HGACBuy Service Provider

Atlanta, GA, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Global, a technology company that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced it has been selected as an approved service provider for the nationally-recognized HGACBuy program, a government procurement service striving to make the governmental procurement process more efficient.



Starting this month, cities and local governments across the country will be able to purchase RUBICONSmartCity directly though HGACBuy in the “Smart City Fleet Services Equipment” category.

Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) is a political subdivision of the State of Texas that has been serving local governments nationwide for more than 40 years. All contracts available to participating members of HGACBuy have been awarded by virtue of a public competitive procurement process compliant with state statutes. HGACBuy offers an efficient purchasing process by establishing competitively-priced contracts for goods and services. This provides an easy and expedited service, helping members achieve their procurement goals.

“Cities and local governments across the country will now be able to secure the RUBICONSmartCity technology platform through HGACBuy, which will dramatically help to accelerate the procurement timeline,” said Michael Allegretti, Chief Public Strategy Officer at Rubicon Global. “As more and more cities look to implement technology as a central part of a path towards greater sustainability and ending waste, Rubicon will continue to be at the forefront of setting the smart cities agenda, and we are thrilled to be a part of the HGACBuy consortium to help make that mission a reality for cities and municipalities.”

RUBICONSmartCityTM has been rolled out in more than 30 cities across the United States, including Atlanta, GA; Columbus, GA; Fort Collins, CO; Montgomery, AL; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Spokane, WA; Tyler, TX; and West Memphis, AR. In addition to now being available on the HGACBuy consortium, it can also be purchased directly on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) marketplace. Cities interested in learning more about RUBICONSmartCity can visit https://www.rubiconglobal.com/home-government/ to request a demonstration.

More information on HGACBuy can be found at http://www.hgacbuy.org .

To engage with Rubicon Global through HGACBuy, visit http://www.hgacbuy.org/products-and-services/default.aspx?productid=21790 .

About Rubicon Global

Rubicon Global is a technology company that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to help turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work, Rubicon’s mission is to end waste in all of its forms by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. The company is a Certified B Corporation, affirming that Rubicon meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance. Through its technology, Rubicon is transforming the entire category of waste and recycling. With more than 1.5 million service locations worldwide, Rubicon Global is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has core teams in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, St. Louis, MO, and Tinton Falls, NJ. Rubicon has been named a Great Place to Work™ in 2018 and 2019 and was awarded as one of Glassdoor’s “Top Ten Companies with Seriously Impressive Benefits” in 2018.

Stay up to date on all Rubicon news and information at http://www.rubiconglobal.com , or follow Rubicon on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

-END-

Contact information: Charles Zinkowski Director of Communications Rubicon Global charles.zinkowski@rubiconglobal.com 678-906-2689