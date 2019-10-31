Rubicon Global's “Trick or Trash” Halloween Recycling Campaign Reaches More Than 450 Schools in 49 States

Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Global today announced that the company’s first-ever Halloween campaign designed to help educators from across the United States teach their students about the importance of recycling and keeping candy wrappers out of landfills was a success, with more than 450 schools in 49 states signing up for the free program.



The campaign was in keeping with Rubicon’s mission to end waste. According to industry data, $2.6 billion will be spent on candy in 2019(1), and Americans purchase nearly 600 million pounds of candy(2) for Halloween.

Throughout the month of October, Rubicon ran its first-ever “Trick or Trash” campaign, offering educators across the United States a recycling and circular economy lesson plan, as well as a Candy and Snack Wrappers Zero Waste Box through TerraCycle for students to discard their Halloween candy wrappers within. All of these items were provided free of charge.

Educators were able to download the lesson plan immediately upon sign-up, after which more than 450 Candy and Snack Wrappers Zero Waste Boxes were shipped out to schools across the United States. Once delivered, educators set up their boxes in their classroom, cafeteria, or hallways, and are encouraging students to deposit all of their Halloween candy wrappers in them. Once the boxes get full, educators can simply seal the box and ship it off free of charge using the prepaid shipping label.

“We are absolutely thrilled by the energy and engagement that teachers across the country have demonstrated since we launched the Trick or Trash program, as well as the positive feedback, photos, and posts we have seen on social media as the program has taken flight,” said Michael Allegretti, Chief Strategy Officer, Rubicon Global. “This unique Rubicon Global program showcases to children and teachers across the U.S. that every single person can play a critical role in creating a more sustainable future for our planet by keeping waste out of landfills.”

For schools and organizations that are interested in recycling their candy and snack wrappers in the future, the TerraCycle Candy and Snack Wrappers Zero Waste Box can be purchased through the RUBICONMarketplace here: https://www.rubiconglobal.shop

About Rubicon Global

Rubicon Global is a technology company that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to help turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work, Rubicon’s mission is to end waste in all of its forms by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. The company is a Certified B Corporation, affirming that Rubicon meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance. Through its technology, Rubicon is transforming the entire category of waste and recycling. With more than 1.7 million service locations worldwide, Rubicon Global is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has core teams in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, St. Louis, MO, and Tinton Falls, NJ. Rubicon has been named a Great Place to Work™ in 2018 and 2019 and was awarded as one of Glassdoor’s “Top Ten Companies with Seriously Impressive Benefits” in 2018.

Stay up to date on all Rubicon news and information at https://www.rubiconglobal.com, or follow Rubicon on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle also sells Zero Waste Boxes that are purchased by end users to recycle items in offices, homes, factories and public facilities. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine’s list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com .

Footnotes:

(1) https://nrf.com/insights/holiday-and-seasonal-trends/halloween

(2) https://mobile-cuisine.com/did-you-know/candy-fun-facts/





