Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rubicon Technical Services Europe Answers the Call for More Data Center Commissioning, Testing, and Optimization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 08:11am EDT

KENNESAW, Ga. and DUBLIN, Ireland, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Technical Services (RTS) and Rubicon Technical Services Europe (RTSE), today announced that Richard Thomas has been appointed as Regional Manager, RTSE. Based in Dublin, Ireland, Thomas will address the growing demand to bring online, maintain, and optimize mission-critical facilities throughout Europe, with added workforce and support. 

“For many mission-critical facilities throughout Europe and Asia, finding knowledgeable and trusted partners to assist with new data center builds, commissions, control systems optimization and root-cause analysis for problem-solving, has become a scarce commodity,” said Michael Perelstein, Director, RTS. “Through his critical infrastructure expertise, Richard Thomas will shorten this regional support gap by ensuring RTSE expedites professional responses to data and call centers, power plants, healthcare, and the telecommunication facility needs.”

Over the course of 2019, the RTSE team completed projects in Dublin, Sweden, South Africa, China, and the U.S., with year-over-year revenue growth of 127%. Leveraging decades of hands-on electrical, mechanical, controls, commissioning, and project management experience, Mr. Thomas will develop additional support strategies to improve client experience and provide long-term value in such top business hubs as Dublin and Sweden. In addition, he will expand RTS’s world-renowned services to ensure clients’ deadlines are met on time and within budget.

“RTSE’s market has now extended to 15 countries and we have already increased our commissioning engineering staff by 50 Cx Engineers. As the company expands, we also need to expand our support to maintain our unmatched service standards,” Thomas said. “I look forward to leveraging my industry experience in managing projects to support RTSE clients and ensure expansions throughout Europe and Asia.”

About Rubicon Technical Services

Rubicon Technical Services provide a world-class team of commissioning experts from across the mission-critical industry, with the sole purpose of helping owners and operators meet their technical and operational goals. The RTS team focuses entirely on critical facilities infrastructure – data centers, call centers, telecom facilities, power plants and healthcare facilities. Leveraging decades of hands-on electrical, mechanical, controls and commissioning experience the RTS global team of professionals has quickly become a trusted resource in the mission-critical industry.  For more information about Rubicon Technical Services, please visit www.rubicontechservices.com.

For more information, contact:
Jackie Abramian
BridgeView Marketing (for Rubicon Technical Services)                                                      
Jackie@bridgeviewmarketing.com 
603-570-7533

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/966a7ce6-a877-4a32-905c-fb82339e4293

Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas, Regional Manager, RTSE, will manage projects throughout Europe.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:38aLINAS : Draft Resolutions of the Repeated Annual General Meeting of Shareholders →
PU
08:38aTECHNOTRANS : withdraws dividend proposal for 2019 and forecast for 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic; preliminary first-quarter figures
PU
08:38aVALLEY NATIONAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:37aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : Government will ensure Singapore Airlines survives virus crisis - PM
RE
08:37aTESLA : Wall Street sidesteps Musk lockdown rant as Tesla numbers improve
RE
08:37aCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:37aANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:36aEXCLUSIVE : Nissan shakes off virus woes in China sales with rebound in April - sources
RE
08:36aBanks dust off no-deal Brexit plans as December deadline looms
RE
08:36aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways plans to cut pilot numbers by a quarter - letter
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group