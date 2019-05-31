Rubinetterie Bresciane Bonomi S p A : VALPRES NEW APPROVALS

Valpres new approvals: in their strive to improve the worldwide footprint, Valpres is proud to announce that the company has been recently approved by Qatar Petroleum (Qatar) and ENPPI (Egypt). ENPPI approval covers the below list of commodities whereas QP inclusion in the Engineering Projects Preferred Vendors List (PVL) is relevant to our Control Ball Valve range.

Stainless and High Alloy Steel Bal Valves (Flanged) Pipeline Carbon Steel Ball Valves (Flanged) Alloy Steel Ball Valves (Flanged) Pipeline alloy Steel Ball Valve (BW Ends) Pipeline Stainless and High Alloy Steel Ball Valves (Flanged) Carbon Steel Ball Valves (Flanged)

