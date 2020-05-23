Rubio: How to Apply for USDA's Program to Provide Relief to Farmers and Ranchers Impacted by COVID-19

Miami, FL -U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) welcomed U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue's announcement providing details of the U.S. Department of Agriculture'sCoronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), which will provide up to $16 billion to deliver relief to America's farmers and ranchers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

'Florida's farmers and ranchers are integral to our nation and our domestic food security, and it is vital to provide them with support during this public health crisis,' Rubio said. 'USDA's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will provide much-needed relief to the farmers and ranchers who are responsible for the resilience of our nation's domestic food supply. Florida's farmers and ranchers are hurting, and I will continue to fight for them.'

Important CFAP Information:

Beginning May 26, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), through the Farm Service Agency (FSA), will be accepting applications from agricultural producers who have suffered losses. CFAP provides vital financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a five-percent-or-greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.

Applying for Assistance

Producers can apply for assistance beginning on May 26, 2020. Additional information and application forms can be found atfarmers.gov/cfap. Producers of all eligible commodities will apply through their local FSA office. Documentation to support the producer's application and certification may be requested. FSA has streamlined the signup process to not require an acreage report at the time of application and a USDA farm number may not be immediately needed. Applications will be accepted through August 28, 2020.

Consideration of Eligibility for Additional Products

Currently, certain products including nursery, cut flowers, herbs, aquaculture products, and other crops are ineligible for assistance through CFAP. USDA is actively seeking feedback from producers of these products to consider whether they may become eligible for CFAP payments. Information on how to submit comments and information regarding these products can be foundhere.