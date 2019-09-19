Log in
Rubio: Today's Suspension Agreement is a Significant Win for American Tomato Growers

09/19/2019 | 07:32pm EDT
Miami, FL
- U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) applauded the agreement between the U.S. Department of Commerce and Mexican tomato growers that will help defend tomato growers in Florida and across the U.S. from unfair and harmful produce dumping. 'Today's suspension agreement is a significant win for American tomato growers. I thank President Trump and Secretary Ross for not backing down from their commitment to ensure that tomato growers in Florida and across the U.S. are able to fairly compete in our domestic market,' Rubio said. 'This new agreement includes strong monitoring, enforcement and anti-circumvention provisions to defend American-grown produce and should serve as a model for helping to rebalance agricultural trade with Mexico.'
Disclaimer

Marco Rubio published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 23:31:05 UTC
