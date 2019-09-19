Rubio: Today's Suspension Agreement is a Significant Win for American Tomato Growers

Miami, FL
- U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) applauded the agreement between the U.S. Department of Commerce and Mexican tomato growers that will help defend tomato growers in Florida and across the U.S. from unfair and harmful produce dumping. 'Today's suspension agreement is a significant win for American tomato growers. I thank President Trump and Secretary Ross for not backing down from their commitment to ensure that tomato growers in Florida and across the U.S. are able to fairly compete in our domestic market,' Rubio said.
'This new agreement includes strong monitoring, enforcement and anti-circumvention provisions to defend American-grown produce and should serve as a model for helping to rebalance agricultural trade with Mexico.'Related:
-
August 21, 2019: Rubio Applauds New Tomato Suspension Agreement
-
August 8, 2019: Rubio Looks Forward to Conclusion of Antidumping Investigation on Fresh Tomatoes from Mexico
-
May 7, 2019: Rubio Applauds U.S. Commerce Department Withdrawal From Tomato Suspension Agreement with Mexico, Resumption of Antidumping Investigation
-
May 7, 2019: ICYMI: Rubio stands with U.S. tomato growers in our battle against cheap Mexican imports
-
March 13, 2019: Rubio, Colleagues Fire Back in Defense of U.S. Farmers, Administration
-
February 1, 2019: Rubio, Yoho Lead Colleagues in Urging Secretary Ross To Support U.S. Tomato Growers Suffering From Unfair Mexican Trade Practices
-
February 7, 2019: Rubio, Yoho Applaud U.S. Commerce Department Decision to Withdraw From Tomato Suspension Agreement with Mexico
-
January 3, 2019: Rubio, Buchanan Re-Introduce Bill To Combat Mexico's Unfair Trade Practices Hurting Florida Farmers
Disclaimer
Marco Rubio published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 23:31:05 UTC