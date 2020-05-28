Rubio Welcomes Termination of Iran Sanction Waivers and New Measures Against Members of the Iranian Regime

Miami, FL - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) issued the following statement after the Trump Administration announced it will terminate sanctions waivers on Iran's civil nuclear program and sanctioned Majid Agha'i and Amjad Sazgar, the Managing Director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, pursuant to Executive Order 13382:

'The Trump administration's decision to end the controversial Iran's civil nuclear program is welcomed news and long overdue,' Rubio said. 'This decision reiterates the administration's commitment of putting an end once and for all to the flawed Iran Nuclear Deal and ensure Iran is not able to receive any support for foreign countries.'

Rubio is Acting Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

