Ruby Has Ecommerce Fulfillment Selected by Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for Third Consecutive Year

Ruby Has Fulfillment is honored to announce they have been selected by
Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in 2018. This marks
the third consecutive year Inc. 5000 has acknowledged the ecommerce
fulfillment company for its explosive growth. With integrations to all
major platforms and state of the art fulfillment centers in New York,
New Jersey, Nevada and Toronto fueled by innovation, technology and
world-class processes, Ruby Has Fulfillment has shown triple digit
growth year over year and is expected to continue its steep growth curve
with exponential revenue increase in the years ahead.
Ruby Has provides direct-to-consumer ecommerce brands with complete
fulfillment services, including turnkey ecommerce solutions,
fully-featured integration, secure warehousing and storage, and call
center services to provide direct customer service, and in some areas
provides same day fulfillment.
“It is our mission to provide a seamless experience for each and every
order to all clients and their customers, large or small – that’s the
secret to our unparalleled retention rate – we delight our customers so
that in turn they can delight their customers; Our customization,
precision and quality are second to none. That’s been our hallmark since
the first days of our business and we are uncompromising in not only
maintaining, but improving, innovating and automating continuously as we
scale,” says CEO Rafael Zakinov.
“While other fulfillment companies fall apart when a customer starts to
scale, we shine. When the number of orders suddenly surge, we are still
fulfilling our clients’ brand promises for on time, precise and highly
customized delivery. It’s going to be the biggest ecommerce holiday
season in history. Smart companies are rightly concerned about
fulfillment and are flocking to us in record numbers with a well-founded
sense of urgency,” says President and COO, Esther Kestenbaum.
Beginning as a small company built by ecommerce executives for
ecommerce, Ruby Has Fulfillment has grown to hundreds of employees and
clients. With end-to-end support, Ruby Has Fulfillment provides clients
the services they need while saving them money. According to the
company, clients have saved up to 45% on shipping costs alone. Market
trends, including the shift to direct-to-consumer brands, are driving
unprecedented numbers of companies to seek out the best of breed in
third party logistics. Ruby Has serves some of today’s most sought after
and fastest growing direct-to-consumer brands, and has grown by word of
mouth as ecommerce executives tell one another about their stellar
fulfillment experience.
About Ruby Has Fulfillment: Ruby Has is the fastest growing
ecommerce fulfillment provider (Ranked by Inc. 5000 three consecutive
years) for direct to consumer brands and retailers, fulfilling their
brand promises with precision, customization and excellence at scale. We
are the dominant global fulfillment platform, providing an enterprise
level end-to-end supply chain ecosystem to omni-channel brands
regardless of size, customization or scale. Where others "break" and
fail at scale we shine. Empower your brand and boost customer
satisfaction with a full-service fulfillment provider that walks
alongside your brand as a committed partner. Ruby Has Fulfillment leads
the third-party logistics (3PL) industry with cutting-edge technology,
seamless integration, and an uncompromising commitment to quality. Four
warehouse locations across the US and Canada allow you to ship faster
and reduce freight costs by up to 45% with bicoastal fulfillment
solutions.
