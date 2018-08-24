Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ruby Has Ecommerce Fulfillment Selected by Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for Third Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 02:32pm CEST

Success due to innovation, leadership and sky-high retention rates

Ruby Has Fulfillment is honored to announce they have been selected by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in 2018. This marks the third consecutive year Inc. 5000 has acknowledged the ecommerce fulfillment company for its explosive growth. With integrations to all major platforms and state of the art fulfillment centers in New York, New Jersey, Nevada and Toronto fueled by innovation, technology and world-class processes, Ruby Has Fulfillment has shown triple digit growth year over year and is expected to continue its steep growth curve with exponential revenue increase in the years ahead.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005180/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Ruby Has provides direct-to-consumer ecommerce brands with complete fulfillment services, including turnkey ecommerce solutions, fully-featured integration, secure warehousing and storage, and call center services to provide direct customer service, and in some areas provides same day fulfillment.

“It is our mission to provide a seamless experience for each and every order to all clients and their customers, large or small – that’s the secret to our unparalleled retention rate – we delight our customers so that in turn they can delight their customers; Our customization, precision and quality are second to none. That’s been our hallmark since the first days of our business and we are uncompromising in not only maintaining, but improving, innovating and automating continuously as we scale,” says CEO Rafael Zakinov.

“While other fulfillment companies fall apart when a customer starts to scale, we shine. When the number of orders suddenly surge, we are still fulfilling our clients’ brand promises for on time, precise and highly customized delivery. It’s going to be the biggest ecommerce holiday season in history. Smart companies are rightly concerned about fulfillment and are flocking to us in record numbers with a well-founded sense of urgency,” says President and COO, Esther Kestenbaum.

Beginning as a small company built by ecommerce executives for ecommerce, Ruby Has Fulfillment has grown to hundreds of employees and clients. With end-to-end support, Ruby Has Fulfillment provides clients the services they need while saving them money. According to the company, clients have saved up to 45% on shipping costs alone. Market trends, including the shift to direct-to-consumer brands, are driving unprecedented numbers of companies to seek out the best of breed in third party logistics. Ruby Has serves some of today’s most sought after and fastest growing direct-to-consumer brands, and has grown by word of mouth as ecommerce executives tell one another about their stellar fulfillment experience.

About Ruby Has Fulfillment: Ruby Has is the fastest growing ecommerce fulfillment provider (Ranked by Inc. 5000 three consecutive years) for direct to consumer brands and retailers, fulfilling their brand promises with precision, customization and excellence at scale. We are the dominant global fulfillment platform, providing an enterprise level end-to-end supply chain ecosystem to omni-channel brands regardless of size, customization or scale. Where others "break" and fail at scale we shine. Empower your brand and boost customer satisfaction with a full-service fulfillment provider that walks alongside your brand as a committed partner. Ruby Has Fulfillment leads the third-party logistics (3PL) industry with cutting-edge technology, seamless integration, and an uncompromising commitment to quality. Four warehouse locations across the US and Canada allow you to ship faster and reduce freight costs by up to 45% with bicoastal fulfillment solutions.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pBLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Dealing in securities (64 Kb)
PU
02:52pCHINA HANKING : Change of joint company secretaries, waiver from strict compliance with rule 3.28 and rule 8.17 of the listing rules and change of authorised representative
PU
02:52pCHINA HANKING : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 24 august 2018
PU
02:52pUAE Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market (2018-2025) by Type and Application - Increased Automation in End-Use Industries is Expected to Limit Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:51pINVESQUE INC. : Completes Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
AQ
02:49pGAME OF THE WEEK : Reed-Casey returns to Serrano to guide Hawks into big Week 1 matchup
AQ
02:49pATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Data Protection Notice
PR
02:49pA.M. BEST : Assigns Credit Ratings to New Horizons Insurance Company of Missouri, Affirms Credit Ratings of Farm Bureau Town and Country Insurance Company of Missouri
BU
02:48pLGC CAPITAL : Updates on the Construction & Expansion Plans at Tricho-Med's Brownsburg, Quebec Cannabis Facility
AQ
02:47pCYBG : Form 8.3 - CYBG plc – Ordinary shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund should keep oil stocks - commission
5FTSE 100 : Oil stocks, miners prop FTSE up as markets await Powell

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.