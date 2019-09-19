Ruby Has Fulfillment Thought Leadership Series Event in Seattle: Maximizing Holiday Season for Direct to Consumer Brands

Panel hosted at Microsoft, features leaders in D2C space

Ruby Has Fulfillment is excited to announce the next event in the Ruby Has Fulfillment Thought Leadership Series. Industry leaders will gather on the Maximizing Peak Season panel to discuss best-practices and new strategies when planning for a successful Q4. The event will take place on September 26th, and is hosted on the Microsoft campus and is sponsored by Skubana.

Panelists:

Esther Kestenbuam - President, Ruby Has

Michael Gallelli - Digital Product & Business Development, Microsoft

Rathna Sharad - Founder & CEO, FlavorCloud

Chip Overstreet - CEO, Spiceology

"Ruby Has is proud to collaborate with technology providers Microsoft, Skubana and FlavorCloud, as well as Spiceology, a fast growing DTC brand, to provide this thought leadership event and content. We are each part of the D2C ecosystem, so teaming up to deliver thought leadership together makes sense," said Ruby Has President, Esther Kestenbaum.

Ruby Has welcomes all ecommerce and D2C companies to attend the event. For details and to RSVP, view the official invitation.

About Ruby Has Fulfillment:

Ruby Has is one of the fastest growing ecommerce fulfillment providers (ranked by Crain’s Fast 50 in 2018 and Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years) for direct to consumer brands and retailers, fulfilling their brand promises with precision, customization and excellence at scale. They are the preeminent global fulfillment platform, providing an enterprise level end-to-end supply chain ecosystem to omnichannel brands regardless of size. Where others “break” and fail at scale, Ruby Has shines.

Empower your brand and boost customer satisfaction with a full-service fulfillment provider that walks alongside your brand as a committed partner. Ruby Has Fulfillment leads the third-party logistics (3PL) industry with cutting-edge technology, seamless integration, and an uncompromising commitment to quality. Five warehouse locations across the U.S. and Canada allow you to ship faster and reduce freight costs by up to 45% with bicoastal fulfillment solutions.

Website: rubyhas.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005918/en/