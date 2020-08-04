Ruby Rose Partners With REBBL to Raise Contributions to Anti-Racism Fund

REBBL, the functional plant-based beverage brand, launched a new campaign in collaboration with actor and activist Ruby Rose to drive donations to the Anti-Racism Fund (ARF). REBBL With a Cause takes on a new meaning as the brand announced its plans to contribute 5% of online sales to ARF, which takes action by providing capital to organizations as a way to inject social change.

To help promote efforts and drive donations, Ruby Rose partnered with REBBL to create a digital sweepstakes running from August 1-21. Rose is an active REBBL investor and advisor. Drawn to the brand’s use of herbs and adaptogens, as well as its commitment to social and environmental impact, Rose joined REBBL in 2018. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive a video meeting with Rose and a year’s supply of REBBL Elixirs. To enter, head to: tinyurl.com/rubyrebbl

“The Black Lives Matter movement continues to shine a light on all the actions we—as a society—must take to address systemic racism and oppression. I urge everyone to continue educating yourself and do what we can to create a more equitable world,” said Ruby Rose. “Actions such as using social media to amplify voices, supporting Black-owned businesses, calling elected officials and—as in this case—donating to organizations advancing the cause. Let’s be powerful allies.”

The Anti-Racism Fund drives social change by donating to a portfolio of organizations whose ethos align with ARF’s four pillars: Justice System Reform, Education Parity, Health & Wellness Access, and Community Outreach & Social Justice Advocacy.

“We are proud to partner with Ruby to raise funds for ARF. At REBBL, we condemn racism in all its forms. We celebrate justice, equity, diversity and inclusion,” said REBBL CEO Michele Kessler. “We are committed to being a positive force for change.”

This REBBL With a Cause sweepstakes is in line with the brand’s social mission to leverage business as a tool for doing good. REBBL was founded to inspire the world to drink differently, with clean ingredients and real functionality, and to support at-risk populations and the environment.

REBBL, a certified B Corp, creates positive impact through ethical sourcing. The brand is also one of the first in the industry to utilize 100% recycled plastic bottles. To date, REBBL has also contributed over $1 million to the human rights nonprofit ‘Not for Sale.’

About REBBL: REBBL beverages are made with real organic ingredients. Every plant-based REBBL nourishes your body and helps support whole-body wellness. What's more, they ethically source their ingredients and use recycled and recyclable plastic bottles.

