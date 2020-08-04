Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ruby Rose Partners With REBBL to Raise Contributions to Anti-Racism Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 09:23am EDT

REBBL, the functional plant-based beverage brand, launched a new campaign in collaboration with actor and activist Ruby Rose to drive donations to the Anti-Racism Fund (ARF). REBBL With a Cause takes on a new meaning as the brand announced its plans to contribute 5% of online sales to ARF, which takes action by providing capital to organizations as a way to inject social change.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005241/en/

Enter the REBBL With a Cause sweepstakes featuring Ruby Rose at: tinyurl.com/rubyrebbl (Photo: Business Wire)

Enter the REBBL With a Cause sweepstakes featuring Ruby Rose at: tinyurl.com/rubyrebbl (Photo: Business Wire)

To help promote efforts and drive donations, Ruby Rose partnered with REBBL to create a digital sweepstakes running from August 1-21. Rose is an active REBBL investor and advisor. Drawn to the brand’s use of herbs and adaptogens, as well as its commitment to social and environmental impact, Rose joined REBBL in 2018. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive a video meeting with Rose and a year’s supply of REBBL Elixirs. To enter, head to: tinyurl.com/rubyrebbl

“The Black Lives Matter movement continues to shine a light on all the actions we—as a society—must take to address systemic racism and oppression. I urge everyone to continue educating yourself and do what we can to create a more equitable world,” said Ruby Rose. “Actions such as using social media to amplify voices, supporting Black-owned businesses, calling elected officials and—as in this case—donating to organizations advancing the cause. Let’s be powerful allies.”

The Anti-Racism Fund drives social change by donating to a portfolio of organizations whose ethos align with ARF’s four pillars: Justice System Reform, Education Parity, Health & Wellness Access, and Community Outreach & Social Justice Advocacy.

“We are proud to partner with Ruby to raise funds for ARF. At REBBL, we condemn racism in all its forms. We celebrate justice, equity, diversity and inclusion,” said REBBL CEO Michele Kessler. “We are committed to being a positive force for change.”

This REBBL With a Cause sweepstakes is in line with the brand’s social mission to leverage business as a tool for doing good. REBBL was founded to inspire the world to drink differently, with clean ingredients and real functionality, and to support at-risk populations and the environment.

REBBL, a certified B Corp, creates positive impact through ethical sourcing. The brand is also one of the first in the industry to utilize 100% recycled plastic bottles. To date, REBBL has also contributed over $1 million to the human rights nonprofit ‘Not for Sale.’

About REBBL: REBBL beverages are made with real organic ingredients. Every plant-based REBBL nourishes your body and helps support whole-body wellness. What's more, they ethically source their ingredients and use recycled and recyclable plastic bottles.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Alkaline Battery Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 1% through 2020-2024 | Increase in Consumer Spending to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:46aFAT BRANDS : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6, 2020
BU
09:45aORLA MINING : IIROC Trade Resumption - OLA
AQ
09:45aOPTION CARE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:45aHOCHTIEF AG : Gets a Buy rating from Independant Research
MD
09:45aTNS Targets Continued Global Growth With Key Strategic Appointment
BU
09:44aWIRECARD : Germany's BaFin audits Wirecard accounts from 2017 to 2019
RE
09:44aGRINDEKS : Draft decisions and voting form of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders
AQ
09:43aDELTA APPAREL : Salt Life Reaching New Consumers with Additional Stores
AQ
09:43aSPRING BANK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
3BP PLC : BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend--Update
4AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue
5ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. : ILLIMITY BANK S P A : raddoppia l'utile trimestrale da 5 a 10 milioni di euro nel secon..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group