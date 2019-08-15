Rug Doctor : Names Chris Forsberg As New CEO

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rug Doctor, LLC, the global market leader in consumer professional-grade do-it-yourself deep carpet cleaning systems, announced today that it's CEO, Travis Lewis, will transition to Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chris Forsberg will assume the CEO role, effective September 3, 2019.

"Travis Lewis is transitioning to Chairman of the Board after having made a significant contribution to our evolution," said Cedric Henley, a partner at Solar Capital Partners. "Travis led the charge towards new product innovation and modernized critical technology, and we are grateful for his many contributions over the years. In his new role as Chairman, Travis will continue to serve Rug Doctor with his insights and creativity."

"On behalf of the Board and our entire company, I am excited to welcome Chris Forsberg to the Rug Doctor Team," added Adam Ferrarini, a Managing Director in the Ares Credit Group. "Chris brings over 20 years of deep retail and retail service experience, which is critical to growing our business and serving our valued consumers and retail partners. He also has a solid track record of delivering both top-line and bottom-line growth by inspiring organizations to increase profitability, market share, customer satisfaction, and employee engagement. Under Chris's direction, Rug Doctor will continue to lead the industry in investing in innovation in the Rental cleaning space to capture a burgeoning market opportunity through new product innovation, expanded categories of rental products in 360 Rentables, leading advertising, and strengthened relationships with our retail partners."

Most recently, Chris Forsberg served as an Executive Vice President at WIS International, a global strategic partner for leading retailers and manufacturers. Before WIS International, Forsberg was a Senior Director of Operations at The Home Depot and led the transformation of their internal merchandising execution team, driving efficiency and effectiveness for a 24,000+ associate workforce. He also served as Vice President of Operations for Acosta/Mosaic Sales Solutions, a merchandising services company where he built large operational teams for Fortune 50 brands.

"I am very excited to join Rug Doctor and its incredible leadership team," Forsberg said. "I admire Rug Doctor's 45-year history and passion for providing consumers with outstanding quality at a great value. I look forward to working with the team as we partner with Rug Doctor's 40,000+ retail locations to accelerate growth through innovation, excellence, and unparalleled customer service."

About Rug Doctor

Rug Doctor was created in 1974 in the garage of a professional floor cleaner who believed it was possible to empower people to achieve professional-quality results themselves. Rug Doctor continues to deliver on that promise with its machines available for rent in over 40,000 retail locations and purchase at major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and RugDoctor.com.

