Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rug Doctor : Names Chris Forsberg As New CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rug Doctor, LLC, the global market leader in consumer professional-grade do-it-yourself deep carpet cleaning systems, announced today that it's CEO, Travis Lewis, will transition to Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chris Forsberg will assume the CEO role, effective September 3, 2019.

Rug Doctor logo (PRNewsfoto/Rug Doctor)

"Travis Lewis is transitioning to Chairman of the Board after having made a significant contribution to our evolution," said Cedric Henley, a partner at Solar Capital Partners. "Travis led the charge towards new product innovation and modernized critical technology, and we are grateful for his many contributions over the years. In his new role as Chairman, Travis will continue to serve Rug Doctor with his insights and creativity."

"On behalf of the Board and our entire company, I am excited to welcome Chris Forsberg to the Rug Doctor Team," added Adam Ferrarini, a Managing Director in the Ares Credit Group. "Chris brings over 20 years of deep retail and retail service experience, which is critical to growing our business and serving our valued consumers and retail partners. He also has a solid track record of delivering both top-line and bottom-line growth by inspiring organizations to increase profitability, market share, customer satisfaction, and employee engagement. Under Chris's direction, Rug Doctor will continue to lead the industry in investing in innovation in the Rental cleaning space to capture a burgeoning market opportunity through new product innovation, expanded categories of rental products in 360 Rentables, leading advertising, and strengthened relationships with our retail partners."

Most recently, Chris Forsberg served as an Executive Vice President at WIS International, a global strategic partner for leading retailers and manufacturers.  Before WIS International, Forsberg was a Senior Director of Operations at The Home Depot and led the transformation of their internal merchandising execution team, driving efficiency and effectiveness for a 24,000+ associate workforce. He also served as Vice President of Operations for Acosta/Mosaic Sales Solutions, a merchandising services company where he built large operational teams for Fortune 50 brands.

"I am very excited to join Rug Doctor and its incredible leadership team," Forsberg said. "I admire Rug Doctor's 45-year history and passion for providing consumers with outstanding quality at a great value. I look forward to working with the team as we partner with Rug Doctor's 40,000+ retail locations to accelerate growth through innovation, excellence, and unparalleled customer service."

About Rug Doctor

Rug Doctor was created in 1974 in the garage of a professional floor cleaner who believed it was possible to empower people to achieve professional-quality results themselves. Rug Doctor continues to deliver on that promise with its machines available for rent in over 40,000 retail locations and purchase at major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and RugDoctor.com.

Media Contact:                                  
Amy Osteen
(214) 797-9431
human.resources@rugdoctor.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rug-doctor-names-chris-forsberg-as-new-ceo-300902520.html

SOURCE Rug Doctor


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:11pZEP, INC. : Appoints Dan Smytka as Chief Executive Officer
BU
01:11pRMO LLP : 's Scott Rahn Selected for The Best Lawyers in America 2020 Edition Litigation Trusts and Estates
BU
01:10pConvectium Offers Automation for the Cannabis Industry -- CFN Media
NE
01:09pSTERLING BANCORP : Announces Grant to Community Youth Center of San Francisco
BU
01:09pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. - MPAA
GL
01:08pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc. – NTAP
BU
01:07pCISION : 9 Design Hacks for Bloggers Who Aren't Designers
PU
01:07pF5 : Form4
PU
01:07pF5 : Form4/A
PU
01:07pAdaptive Ad Systems Reports Solid Financial Performance Q2 2019 Generates Profit for 19th time in a Row
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group