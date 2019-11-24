Ruifeng Power : (1) BUSINESS UPDATE ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY; AND (2) CHANGE IN USE OF UNUTILISED NET PROCEEDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RUIFENG POWER GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

瑞豐動力集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2025)

(1) BUSINESS UPDATE

ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY;

AND

(2) CHANGE IN USE OF UNUTILISED NET PROCEEDS

THE ACQUISITION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 22 November 2019, the Vendor, the Company and the Target Company entered into the Cooperation Agreement, pursuant to which the Company agreed to acquire or procure a subsidiary of it to acquire, and the Vendor agreed to sell, the Equity Interest for a consideration of EUR5.0 million.

Since all of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Cooperation Agreement fall below 5%, the transaction contemplated under the Cooperation Agreement does not constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company and is not subject to the notification, publication or shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

CHANGE IN USE OF UNUTILISED NET PROCEEDS

The Shares of the Company were listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange on 5 January 2018 and the Net Proceeds amounted to approximately RMB264.7 million after deduction of the underwriting commissions and other estimated offering expenses in connection with the Global Offering. As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 4 October 2019, as at 30 June 2019, the unutilised Net Proceeds amounted to approximately RMB109.6 million, among which approximately RMB87.1 million were intended to be used to optimise the smart manufacturing processes and approximately RMB22.5 million were intended to be used to purchase equipment and meet other costs related to strengthening cooperation with third-party industry partners in accordance with the designated uses set forth in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the