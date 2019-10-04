Log in
Ruifeng Power : UPDATE ON USE OF PROCEEDS

10/04/2019 | 12:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ruifeng Power Group Company Limited

瑞豐動力集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability )

(Stock Code: 2025)

UPDATE ON USE OF PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the prospectus of Ruifeng Power Group Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 19 December 2017 (the "Prospectus") and the sections headed " Use of Net Proceeds from the Global Offering" in the 2018 annual report and the 2019 interim report. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised items used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus and the aforementioned reports.

The net proceeds from the Company's issue of new shares in the Global Offering amounted to approximately RMB264.7 million .

In accordance with the requirements of paragraph 11(8) of Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Company hereby announces that the use of proceeds will be updated to provide additional information of the 2019 interim report (including the expected timeline of full utilisation of the balance), which is as set out below:

- 1 -

Usage

  • Optimize the smart manufacturing processes
  • Purchase equipment and other enhancements to strengthen cooperation with third-party industry partners
  • Repay a portion of short-term borrowings
  • New machining lines and equipment
  • Strengthen the research and development capabilities
  • Working capital and general corporate use

Total

Budgeted

Actual usage

Actual usage

Expected

amount as set

up to

up to

Balance as at

timeline of

out in the

31 December

30 June

30 June full utilisation

Prospectus

2018

2019

2019

of the balance

%

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

43.3

114,600

16,711

27,456

87,144

2020

8.5

22,497

-

-

22,497

2020

16.3

43,141

43,141

43,141

-

-

15.1

39,964

27,745

39,964

-

-

12.0

31,760

26,916

31,760

-

-

4.8

12,704

12,704

12,704

-

-

100.0

264,666

127,217

155,025

109,641

By order of the Board

Ruifeng Power Group Company Limited

Meng Lianzhou

Chairman

Shenzhou, the PRC, 4 October 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Meng Lianzhou, Mr. Liu Zhanwen, Mr. Zhang Yuexuan and Mr. Liu Enwang, as executive Directors; and Mr. Wei Anli, Mr. Ren Keqiang and Mr. Yu Chun Kau, as independent non -executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Ruifeng Power Group Company Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 04:26:09 UTC
