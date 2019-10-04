Ruifeng Power : UPDATE ON USE OF PROCEEDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ruifeng Power Group Company Limited

瑞豐動力集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability )

(Stock Code: 2025)

UPDATE ON USE OF PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the prospectus of Ruifeng Power Group Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 19 December 2017 (the "Prospectus") and the sections headed " Use of Net Proceeds from the Global Offering" in the 2018 annual report and the 2019 interim report. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised items used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus and the aforementioned reports.

The net proceeds from the Company's issue of new shares in the Global Offering amounted to approximately RMB264.7 million .

In accordance with the requirements of paragraph 11(8) of Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Company hereby announces that the use of proceeds will be updated to provide additional information of the 2019 interim report (including the expected timeline of full utilisation of the balance), which is as set out below:

- 1 -