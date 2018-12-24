Ruixin International : ANNOUNCEMENT OF DIVIDEND POLICY (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RUIXIN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ๿㒥਷ყණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 724)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF DIVIDEND POLICY

This announcement is made by Ruixin International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company is pleased to announce that the Board has approved and adopted a dividend policy (the "Dividend Policy") on 24 December 2018. Under the Dividend Policy, provided that the Group is profitable and without affecting the normal operations of the Group, the Company may consider to declare and pay dividends to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

In deciding whether to propose any dividend payout, the Board will consider, among others, the Group's earnings performance, financial condition, investment requirements, future prospects, the interests of Shareholders, and other factors which the Board may deem relevant. According to the Dividend Policy, the declaration, form, frequency and amount of any dividend payout of the Company must be in accordance with relevant laws, rules and regulations and subject to the memorandum of association of the Company (the "Memorandum of Association"). In accordance with the Memorandum of Association, any dividends declared by the Company must be approved by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders at an annual general meeting of the Company and must not exceed the amount recommended by the Board. Moreover, in addition to cash, the dividends may be paid up in the form of the Company's shares, by the distribution of specific assets of any kind or by distribution of any one or more of such ways.

The Board will continue to review the Dividend Policy from time to time and reserves the right in its sole and absolute discretion to update, amend and/or modify the Dividend Policy at any time. The Dividend Policy shall in no way constitute a legally binding commitment by the Company in respect of its future dividend and/or in no way obligate the Company to declare a dividend at any time or from time to time.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares or other securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Ruixin International Holdings Limited

Huang Hanshui

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Zhaofeng (Chairman), Mr. Lam Yat Keung and Mr. Huang Hanshui as executive Directors; and Mr. Ho Chi Fai, Ms. Liu Yanfang and Mr. Zhang Jue as independent non-executive Directors.