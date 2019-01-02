Log in
Ruixin International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018 (in PDF)

01/02/2019 | 03:14am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Ruixin International Holdings Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

724

N/A

Description :

Par value

capital

(HK$)

(HK$)

0.01

300,000,000

300,000,000

0.01

600,000,000

Description :

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

30,000,000,000 30,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

60,000,000,000

Ordinary shares

Authorised share

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference sharesPar value (HK$)

Authorised share capital (HK$)Stock code :

N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :Par value (HK$)

Authorised share capital (HK$)

600,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

13,889,198,580

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

2,914,285,714

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

16,803,484,294

N/A

N/A

N/A

No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.2002 Share

Option Scheme (28/11/2002) Exercise price: HK$0.305 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.2002 Share

Option Scheme (28/11/2002) Exercise price: HK$0.098 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3.N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HK$)

Granted

Nil

Nil

Movement during the month

Exercised

Nil

Nil

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Nil

173,655,790

Nil

226,284,200

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Cancelled

Lapsed

Nil

NilNil

Nil

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Description of warrantsNominal valueCurrency of nominal value

at close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

  • 1. Zero Coupon Convertible Notes (See Remark 1)

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

    Ordinary Shares

    (09/11/2009,

    09/01/2015, 16/01/2017

    and 28/12/2018)

  • 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

HK$

N/A

HK$0.011

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount atclose of preceding month

)

260,400,000

)

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

2,914,285,714

14,400,000,000

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

2,914,285,714

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

102,000,000

Amount at close of the month

158,400,000

Disclaimer

Ruixin International Holdings Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 02:13:01 UTC
