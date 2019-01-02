Ruixin International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018 (in PDF)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Ruixin International Holdings Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

724

Description :

Par value capital (HK$) (HK$) 0.01 300,000,000 300,000,000 0.01 600,000,000 Description : Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (HK$) (HK$) 30,000,000,000 30,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

60,000,000,000

Ordinary shares

Authorised share

2. Preference Shares

3. Other Classes of Shares

600,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month 13,889,198,580 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 2,914,285,714 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 16,803,484,294 N/A N/A N/A

No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.2002 Share

Option Scheme (28/11/2002) Exercise price: HK$0.305 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.2002 Share

Option Scheme (28/11/2002) Exercise price: HK$0.098 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HK$)

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Nil 173,655,790 Nil 226,284,200 Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Cancelled

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. Zero Coupon Convertible Notes (See Remark 1) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) Ordinary Shares (09/11/2009, 09/01/2015, 16/01/2017 and 28/12/2018)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the month 2,914,285,714 14,400,000,000 Total C. (Ordinary shares) 2,914,285,714 (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

102,000,000

Amount at close of the month

158,400,000