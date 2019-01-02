Ruixin International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018 (in PDF)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
Ruixin International Holdings Limited 02/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
724
N/A
Description :
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(HK$)
|
(HK$)
|
0.01
|
300,000,000
|
300,000,000
|
0.01
|
600,000,000
|
Description :
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
Par value
|
capital
|
shares
|
(HK$)
|
(HK$)
30,000,000,000 30,000,000,000
No. of ordinary shares
60,000,000,000
Ordinary shares
Authorised share
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
No. of preference sharesPar value (HK$)
Authorised share capital (HK$)Stock code :
N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of other classes of shares
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :Par value (HK$)
Authorised share capital (HK$)
600,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
13,889,198,580
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
2,914,285,714
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
16,803,484,294
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of
|
share option
|
scheme
|
|
|
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.2002 Share
Option Scheme (28/11/2002) Exercise price: HK$0.305 Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.2002 Share
Option Scheme (28/11/2002) Exercise price: HK$0.098 Ordinary shares (Note 1)
3.N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HK$)
Granted
Nil
Nil
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
Exercised
Nil
Nil
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
Nil
|
173,655,790
|
Nil
|
226,284,200
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Cancelled
Lapsed
Nil
NilNil
Nil
Nil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Description of warrantsNominal valueCurrency of nominal value
at close of preceding monthExercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
HK$
N/A
HK$0.011
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/Amount atclose of preceding month
)
260,400,000
)
)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
month
|
2,914,285,714
|
14,400,000,000
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
2,914,285,714
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the month
102,000,000
Amount at close of the month
158,400,000