Ruixin International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 May 2019 (in PDF)

0
06/02/2019 | 11:54pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/05/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Ruixin International Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

03/06/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

724

Description :

Ordinary shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month 60,000,000,000

0.01

600,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

(57,000,000,000)

Nil

(See Remarks)

Balance at close of the month

3,000,000,000

0.20

600,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Authorised share

preference

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Authorised share

classes of

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

(HK$) :

600,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

16,803,484,294

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

(15,963,310,080)

during the month

(See Remarks)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

840,174,214

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.2002 Share

Option Scheme

(28/11/2002)

Exercise price:

HK$6.10

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

8,682,788

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

(See Remarks)

2. 2002 Share

Option Scheme

(28/11/2002)

Exercise price:

HK$1.96

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

11,314,210

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

(See Remarks)

3.N/A

( / / )

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (HK$)

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. Zero Coupon Convertible Notes

(See Remarks)

HK$

158,400,000

Nil

158,400,000

Nil

720,000,000

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary Shares

Subscription price

HK$0.22

(09/11/2009,

EGM approval date

09/01/2015,

(if applicable)

16/01/2017 and

(dd/mm/yyyy))

28/12/2018)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ruixin International Holdings Limited published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 03:53:03 UTC
