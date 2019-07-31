Ruixin International : PROFIT WARNING (in PDF)

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that the Group is expected to report an estimated loss of around HK$36.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period"), as compared with the loss of approximately HK$30.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Corresponding Period"). The increase in loss for the Reporting Period was mainly due to, among others, the increase in the operating loss for the electronic products business, which is partly offset by the decrease in imputed interest expenses on convertible notes. The increase in the operating loss for the electronic products business in the Reporting Period was mainly due to, among others, the drop in revenue amid the uncertainties arising from the continuation and escalation of the trade war, the decrease in manufacturing and operating expenses not in the same scale as the drop in revenue due to fixed costs, and the increase in maintenance expenses for the production equipment to keep the machines in a compatible condition.

As the Company is still in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the Reporting Period, the information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the management accounts of the Group and on the information available for the time being, but not on any data or information audited or reviewed by the auditor of the Company. Financial information and other details of the Group will be disclosed in the interim results announcement of the Group for the Reporting Period.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares or other securities of the Company.

Hong Kong, 31 July 2019

