Ruixin International : PROFIT WARNING (in PDF)

07/31/2019 | 01:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RUIXIN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

瑞 鑫 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 724)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that the Group is expected to make an increased loss for the Reporting Period.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares or other securities of the Company.

This announcement is made by Ruixin International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

1

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that the Group is expected to report an estimated loss of around HK$36.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period"), as compared with the loss of approximately HK$30.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Corresponding Period"). The increase in loss for the Reporting Period was mainly due to, among others, the increase in the operating loss for the electronic products business, which is partly offset by the decrease in imputed interest expenses on convertible notes. The increase in the operating loss for the electronic products business in the Reporting Period was mainly due to, among others, the drop in revenue amid the uncertainties arising from the continuation and escalation of the trade war, the decrease in manufacturing and operating expenses not in the same scale as the drop in revenue due to fixed costs, and the increase in maintenance expenses for the production equipment to keep the machines in a compatible condition.

As the Company is still in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the Reporting Period, the information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the management accounts of the Group and on the information available for the time being, but not on any data or information audited or reviewed by the auditor of the Company. Financial information and other details of the Group will be disclosed in the interim results announcement of the Group for the Reporting Period.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares or other securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Ruixin International Holdings Limited

Huang Hanshui

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lam Yat Keung, Mr. Huang Hanshui and Mr. Yang Junjie as executive Directors; and Mr. Ho Chi Fai, Ms. Liu Yanfang and Mr. Zhang Jue as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Ruixin International Holdings Limited published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 05:29:01 UTC
