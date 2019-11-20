Log in
Ruiz defeat made me a smarter fighter, says Joshua

11/20/2019 | 11:18pm EST
Andy Ruiz Jr & Anthony Joshua Press Conference

Briton Anthony Joshua has said his first career defeat at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. was down to a lack of experience and he has become a "smarter" fighter ahead of December's rematch.

Mexican-American Ruiz produced one of boxing's biggest upsets when he dethroned the previously undefeated world heavyweight champion with a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden in June.

"It wasn't burnout. The issues I faced in the last camp, it's just down to lack of experience," he told BBC. "Even though it was at a high level, we were still finding experience.

"Andy Ruiz is good but I don't think he should beat me twice. I used to hear guys say you have to take a loss and I would think 'why?'"

"Now I can understand it and know what it takes. I have more understanding now and my ears are open to new information so that's making me smarter as a fighter. Anyone can be hungrier, I am smarter."

The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight title rematch -- dubbed the 'Clash on the Dunes' -- will take place in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7 after former Olympic champion Joshua triggered a rematch clause.

"The blessing is I have a second chance and here we are," the 30-year-old added.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
