Rules Committee Print 116-56, Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, as Amended by Amendment Number 6 (Pallone, Neal, Scott)
06/26/2020 | 05:49pm EDT
Estimated Effect on the Deficit of Rules Committee Print 116-56, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, as Amended by Amendment Number 6 (Pallone, Neal, Scott) on June 25, 2020
101. Improving affordability by expanding premium assistance for consumers
102. Improving affordability by reducing out-of-pocket and premium costs for consumers
103. Expanding affordability for working families to fix the family glitch
104. Tax credit reconciliation protections for individuals receiving Social Security lump-sum payments
105. Preserving state option to implement health care marketplaces
106. Establishing a Health Insurance Affordability Fund
107. Rescinding the short-term, limited duration insurance regulation
109. Requiring marketplace outreach, educational activities, and annual enrollment targets
114. Promoting state innovations to expand coverage
117. Eligibility of DACA recipients for qualified health plans
TITLE II-Encouraging Medicaid Expansion and
Strengthening the Medicaid Program
2021
0
0
0
38
20
0
115
0
0
445
5,954
0
0
0
3,216
0
43
29
TITLE III-Lowering Prices Through Fair Drug
Price Negotiation a/
1,180
TITLE IV-Public Health Investments
401. Supporting increased innovation
195
Interactions b/
-1
Total Effect on the Deficit
11,234
Effect on the on-budget deficit
Effect on the off-budget deficit
TITLE I - Lowering Health Care Costs and Protecting
People With Preexisting Conditions
Notes:
Section 108 would affect direct spending by less than $500,000 over the 2020-2030 period. Sections 104 and 108 would affect revenues by less than $500,000 over the 2020-2030 period. Section 111 would affect direct spending and revenues. However, CBO and JCT cannot estimate the magnitude or direction of those effects. For more information, see Congressional Budget Office, cost estimate for H.R. 1386, the Enroll Act of 2019 (April 25, 2019),www.cbo.gov/publication/55171.
Estimates for titles I and II are relative to CBO's March 2020 baseline, adjusted for the agency's current estimates of sources of health insurance coverage and for the estimated effects of subsequent legislation, primarily in response to the coronavirus pandemic and public health emergency. Estimates for title III are relative to CBO's March 2020 baseline, reflecting the effects of subsequent legislation.
CBO and JCT estimate that enacting Rules Committee Print 116-56 would reduce the number of people who are uninsured by an average of 4 million people between 2022 and 2030, compared with CBO's current-law projections. CBO and JCT consider people to be uninsured if they would not be enrolled in a policy that provides financial protection from major medical risks.
CBO and JCT estimate that gross premiums-that is, the premium amounts without subsidies-for nongroup coverage would be about 10 percent lower in 2022 and later years, on average, under Rules Committee Print 116-56 than under current law. That reduction primarily stems from section 106, which establishes an affordability fund that CBO estimates would be used primarily to provide reinsurance payments to insurers. Reinsurance payments reduce premiums by shielding insurers from some of the cost of enrolling people with high medical expenses.
a. The estimate for title III includes effects on Medicare, Medicaid, private health insurance, the health programs of the Department of Defense, and the Federal
Employees Health Benefits program. CBO has not completed an analysis of the effects of title III on pharmaceutical research and development. The agency's most recent analysis of those effects was included in its letter to the Honorable Frank Pallone Jr. (www.cbo.gov/publication/55936) regarding the budgetary effects of H.R. 3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which contained an earlier version of this proposal. The agency's preliminary assessment is that title III would have similar effects on pharmaceutical research and development as those estimated for H.R. 3.
The combined effects of the policies in Rules Committee Print 116-56 would differ from the sum of the effects individually, relative to CBO's current-law baseline projections. Estimated interaction effects between section 117 and other provisions of the bill are not shown here; they are instead incorporated into the individual estimate for that section.
Estimated Budget Effects of Rules Committee Print 116-56, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, as Amended by Amendment Number 6 (Pallone, Neal, Scott) on June 25, 2020
101. Improving affordability by expanding premium assistance for consumers
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
102. Improving affordability by reducing out-of-pocket and premium costs for consumers
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
103. Expanding affordability for working families to fix the family glitch
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
104. Tax credit reconciliation protections for individuals receiving Social Security lump-sum payments
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
105. Preserving state option to implement health care marketplaces
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
106. Establishing a Health Insurance Affordability Fund
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
107. Rescinding the short-term, limited duration insurance regulation
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
109. Requiring marketplace outreach, educational activities, and annual enrollment targets
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
114. Promoting state innovations to expand coverage
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
117. Eligibility of DACA recipients for qualified health plans
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
TITLE I - Lowering Health Care Costs and Protecting
People With Preexisting Conditions
2020-
2020-
2021
2022
2029
2030
2025
2030
0
8,909
13,198
14,727
15,788
15,857
15,997
16,792
17,583
18,484
52,622
137,335
0
8,909
13,198
14,727
15,788
15,857
15,997
16,792
17,583
18,484
52,622
137,335
*
74
172
287
402
559
684
899
1,112
1,363
935
5,552
*
74
172
287
402
559
684
899
1,112
1,363
935
5,552
0
2,652
4,050
4,486
4,766
4,793
4,988
5,299
5,492
5,609
15,954
42,136
0
2,652
4,050
4,486
4,766
4,793
4,988
5,299
5,492
5,609
15,954
42,136
38
30
32
34
36
39
41
44
47
50
170
391
38
30
32
34
36
39
41
44
47
50
170
391
20
100
80
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
200
200
20
100
80
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
200
200
0
6,099
4,200
4,060
4,177
4,477
4,599
4,643
4,717
4,804
18,536
41,776
0
-3,573
4,538
4,388
4,177
4,477
4,599
4,643
4,717
4,804
9,530
32,770
90
143
163
165
203
230
264
309
304
367
764
2,238
90
143
163
165
203
230
264
309
304
367
764
2,238
0
307
652
909
1,109
1,239
1,311
1,372
1,503
1,498
2,977
9,900
0
282
652
909
1,109
1,239
1,311
1,372
1,503
1,498
2,952
9,875
0
200
200
200
0
0
0
0
0
0
600
600
0
30
80
145
150
120
55
20
0
0
405
600
371
499
504
532
572
582
603
641
673
713
2,478
5,690
371
499
504
532
572
582
603
641
673
713
2,478
5,690
TITLE II-Encouraging Medicaid Expansion and
Strengthening the Medicaid Program
201. Incentivizing Medicaid expansion
Estimated Budget Authority
6,034
3,548
2,522
1,180
1,152
1,184
903
433
250
167
14,436
17,373
Estimated Outlays
6,034
3,548
2,522
1,180
1,152
1,184
903
433
250
167
14,436
17,373
202. Providing 12 months of continuous
eligibility for Medicaid and CHIP
Estimated Budget Authority
0
0
10,774
24,542
25,942
27,618
29,304
31,016
32,840
34,772
61,257
216,807
Estimated Outlays
0
0
10,774
24,542
25,942
27,618
29,304
31,016
32,840
34,772
61,257
216,807
Estimated Budget Effects of Rules Committee Print 116-56, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, as Amended by Amendment Number 6 (Pallone, Neal, Scott) on June 25, 2020
2021
2022
2023
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2025 2026 2027
2028
2029
2030
TITLE I - Lowering Health Care Costs and Protecting
People With Preexisting Conditions
101. Improving affordability by expanding premium assistance for consumers
102. Improving affordability by reducing out-of-pocket and premium costs for consumers
103. Expanding affordability for working families to fix the family glitch
106. Establishing a Health Insurance Affordability Fund
203. Mandatory 12 months of postpartum Medicaid eligibility
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
205. Enhanced reporting requirements for nonexpansion states
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
206. Primary care pay increase
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
208. Permanent extension of CHIP enrollment and quality measures
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
210. Medicaid coverage for citizens of Freely Associated States
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
211. Extension of full federal medical assistance percentage to Indian health care providers
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
TITLE III-Lowering Prices Through Fair Drug
Price Negotiation a/
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
TITLE IV-Public Health Investments
401. Supporting increased innovation
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
Interactions b/
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
Total Changes in Direct Spending
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
On-budget outlays
Off-budget outlays
2020-
2020-
|
2025
|
2030
4,410
12,289
4,410
12,289
-18
-21
-18
-21
43,233
51,765
43,233
51,765
0
83
0
40
251
599
251
599
299
757
299
757
-89,960 -123,410 -131,030 -114,030
-37,180
-528,550
-89,960 -123,410 -131,030 -114,030
-37,180
-528,550
2,000
2,000
1,980
1,980
-7,278
-13,663
-7,253
-13,638
176,646
5,258
167,425
-3,811
167,525
-3,261
-100
-550
-26,270
-75,087
-100
-624
-520
-2,899
6,855
16,979
Estimated Budget Effects of Rules Committee Print 116-56, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, as Amended by Amendment Number 6 (Pallone, Neal, Scott) on June 25, 2020
TITLE II-Encouraging Medicaid Expansion and
Strengthening the Medicaid Program
2021
2022
2023
-25
-59
-73
-74
-80
-93
-103
0
-24
-69
-106
-133
-181
-209
-74
-188
-226
-237
-256
-292
-318
80
91
59
21
34
47
46
0
0
306
1,288
1,367
1,582
1,714
0
179
361
570
700
790
856
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
TITLE III-Lowering Prices Through Fair Drug
Price Negotiation a/
0
-31
-44
2,405
4,880
6,656
7,883
Interactions b/
*
1,320
1,796
1,591
1,260
845
934
Total Changes in Revenues
-19
-1,587
-2,800
-420
1,400
2,450
2,988
On-budget revenues
-71
-3,697
-5,933
-4,908
-4,157
-3,776
-3,752
Off-budget revenues
52
2,111
3,133
4,488
5,557
6,226
6,740
Total Effect on the Deficit
11,234
26,697
Effect on the on-budget deficit
11,286
28,808
Effect on the off-budget deficit
-52
-2,111
107. Rescinding the short-term, limited duration insurance regulation
109. Requiring marketplace outreach, educational activities, and annual enrollment targets
117. Eligibility of DACA recipients for qualified health plans
201. Incentivizing Medicaid expansion
202. Providing 12 months of continuous eligibility for Medicaid and CHIP
203. Mandatory 12 months of postpartum Medicaid eligibility
210. Medicaid coverage for citizens of Freely Associated States
Net Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
From Changes in Direct Spending and Revenues
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2020-
2020-
|
2024 2025 2026 2027
2028
2029
2030
2025
2030
-107
-112
-119
-311
-845
-224
-246
-254
-332
-1,446
-339
-358
-373
-981
-2,661
2
1
9
284
391
1,796
1,877
1,967
2,961
11,896
900
942
990
|
1,810
|
6,288
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
1
|
9,048
|
10,374
|
11,836
|
7,210
|
53,007
|
803
|
580
|
293
|
5,967
|
9,423
|
3,408
|
3,996
|
5,007
|
-3,426
|
14,423
|
-3,894
|
-3,850
|
-3,485
|
-18,767
|
-37,525
|
7,302
|
7,847
|
8,492
|
15,341
|
51,948
|
170,850
|
-18,235
|
186,291
|
34,263
|
-15,441
|
-52,498
Sources: Congressional Budget Office; staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation.
Components may not sum to totals because of rounding; CHIP = Children's Health Insurance Program; DACA = Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals; * = between - $500,000 and $500,000.
Section 108 would affect direct spending by less than $500,000 over the 2020-2030 period. Sections 104 and 108 would affect revenues by less than $500,000 over the 2020-2030 period. Section 111 would affect direct spending and revenues. However, CBO and JCT cannot estimate the magnitude or direction of those effects. For more information, see Congressional Budget Office, cost estimate for H.R. 1386, the Enroll Act of 2019 (April 25, 2019),www.cbo.gov/publication/55171.
Estimates for titles I and II are relative to CBO's March 2020 baseline, adjusted for the agency's current estimates of sources of health insurance coverage and for the estimated effects of subsequent legislation, primarily in response to the coronavirus pandemic and public health emergency. Estimates for title III are relative to CBO's March 2020 baseline, reflecting the effects of subsequent legislation.
CBO and JCT estimate that enacting Rules Committee Print 116-56 would reduce the number of people who are uninsured by an average of 4 million people between 2022 and 2030, compared with CBO's current-law projections. CBO and JCT consider people to be uninsured if they would not be enrolled in a policy that provides financial protection from major medical risks.
CBO and JCT estimate that gross premiums-that is, the premium amounts without subsidies-for nongroup coverage would be about 10 percent lower in 2022 and later years, on average, under Rules Committee Print 116-56 than under current law. That reduction primarily stems from section 106, which establishes an affordability fund that CBO estimates would be used primarily to provide reinsurance payments to insurers. Reinsurance payments reduce premiums by shielding insurers from some of the cost of enrolling people with high medical expenses.
a. The estimate for title III includes effects on Medicare, Medicaid, private health insurance, the health programs of the Department of Defense, and the Federal
Employees Health Benefits program. CBO has not completed an analysis of the effects of title III on pharmaceutical research and development. The agency's most recent analysis of those effects was included in its letter to the Honorable Frank Pallone Jr. (www.cbo.gov/publication/55936) regarding the budgetary effects of H.R. 3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which contained an earlier version of this proposal. The agency's preliminary assessment is that title III would have similar effects on pharmaceutical research and development as those estimated for H.R. 3.
b.
The combined effects of the policies in Rules Committee Print 116-56 would differ from the sum of the effects individually, relative to CBO's current-law baseline projections. Estimated interaction effects between section 117 and other provisions of the bill are not shown here; they are instead incorporated into the individual estimate for that section.
Disclaimer
CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 21:48:06 UTC
|
|