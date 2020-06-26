Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rules Committee Print 116-56, Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, as Amended by Amendment Number 6 (Pallone, Neal, Scott)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

Estimated Effect on the Deficit of Rules Committee Print 116-56, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, as Amended by Amendment Number 6 (Pallone, Neal, Scott) on June 25, 2020

  • 101. Improving affordability by expanding premium assistance for consumers

  • 102. Improving affordability by reducing out-of-pocket and premium costs for consumers

  • 103. Expanding affordability for working families to fix the family glitch

  • 104. Tax credit reconciliation protections for individuals receiving Social Security lump-sum payments

  • 105. Preserving state option to implement health care marketplaces

  • 106. Establishing a Health Insurance Affordability Fund

  • 107. Rescinding the short-term, limited duration insurance regulation

  • 109. Requiring marketplace outreach, educational activities, and annual enrollment targets

  • 114. Promoting state innovations to expand coverage

  • 117. Eligibility of DACA recipients for qualified health plans

  • 203. Mandatory 12 months of postpartum Medicaid eligibility

  • 206. Primary care pay increase

TITLE II-Encouraging Medicaid Expansion and

Strengthening the Medicaid Program

2021

0

0

0

38

20

0

115

0

0

445

5,954

0

0

0

3,216

0

43

29

TITLE III-Lowering Prices Through Fair Drug

Price Negotiation a/

1,180

TITLE IV-Public Health Investments

401. Supporting increased innovation

195

Interactions b/

-1

Total Effect on the Deficit

11,234

Effect on the on-budget deficit

Effect on the off-budget deficit

TITLE I - Lowering Health Care Costs and Protecting

People With Preexisting Conditions

  • 201. Incentivizing Medicaid expansion

  • 202. Providing 12 months of continuous eligibility for Medicaid and CHIP

    • 205. Enhanced reporting requirements for nonexpansion states

      208. Permanent extension of CHIP enrollment and quality measures 210. Medicaid coverage for citizens of

      Freely Associated States

      211.

      Extension of full federal medical assistance percentage to Indian health care providers

      -97,843 -132,458 -141,404 -125,866

      0

      0

      0

      0

      -2,150 -1,851 -1,711 -1,721

      -31,221 -62,880 -68,890 -50,657 -24,401 -55,488 -60,943 -42,055 -6,820 -7,392 -7,947 -8,602

      2022

      13,059

      19,795

      22,260

      23,778

      24,338

      25,324

      26,725

      77

      190

      323

      445

      616

      774

      1,010

      2,620

      4,145

      4,677

      5,032

      5,163

      5,428

      5,776

      30

      32

      34

      36

      39

      41

      44

      100

      80

      0

      0

      0

      0

      0

      -4,819

      2,738

      2,506

      2,250

      2,474

      2,557

      2,594

      202

      236

      239

      283

      323

      367

      416

      306

      721

      1,015

      1,242

      1,420

      1,520

      1,596

      30

      80

      145

      150

      120

      55

      20

      687

      730

      769

      828

      874

      921

      980

      3,457

      2,463

      1,160

      1,118

      1,137

      857

      431

      0

      10,467

      23,254

      24,575

      26,036

      27,591

      29,220

      466

      641

      800

      693

      646

      631

      661

      0

      -9

      -6

      -3

      -2

      -1

      0

      12,068

      11,877

      12,217

      3,855

      3,242

      2,557

      1,791

      0

      0

      0

      0

      0

      0

      5

      50

      49

      52

      57

      61

      65

      69

      61

      65

      70

      75

      80

      85

      91

      791

      534

      -15,525

      -31,370

      -39,596

      700

      700

      270

      115

      0

      -3,188

      -4,095

      -3,295

      -2,642

      -2,407

      26,697

      51,440

      50,964

      30,516

      24,563

      11,286

      28,808

      54,573

      55,492

      36,133

      30,859

      -52

      -2,111

      -3,133

      -4,528

      -5,617

      -6,296

      2020-

      2020-

      2029

      2030

      2025

      2030

      Net Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

      From Changes in Direct Spending and Revenues

      28,006

      29,137

      78,892

      212,422

      1,236

      1,505

      1,035

      6,176

      6,024

      6,171

      16,473

      45,035

      47

      50

      170

      391

      0

      0

      200

      200

      2,701

      2,790

      2,675

      15,791

      416

      486

      1,075

      3,083

      1,749

      1,752

      3,284

      11,321

      0

      0

      405

      600

      1,031

      1,086

      3,459

      8,351

      249

      158

      14,152

      16,982

      30,963

      32,805

      58,296

      204,911

      677

      786

      2,600

      6,001

      0

      0

      -18

      -21

      942

      0

      43,233

      51,765

      14

      21

      0

      40

      74

      79

      251

      598

      97

      104

      299

      757

      -44,390

      -581,557

      1,980

      1,980

      -13,221

      -23,061

      170,850

      -18,235

      186,291

      34,263

      -15,441

      -52,498

      Sources: Congressional Budget Office; staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation.

      Components may not sum to totals because of rounding; CHIP = Children's Health Insurance Program; DACA = Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Notes:

Section 108 would affect direct spending by less than $500,000 over the 2020-2030 period. Sections 104 and 108 would affect revenues by less than $500,000 over the 2020-2030 period. Section 111 would affect direct spending and revenues. However, CBO and JCT cannot estimate the magnitude or direction of those effects. For more information, see Congressional Budget Office, cost estimate for H.R. 1386, the Enroll Act of 2019 (April 25, 2019),www.cbo.gov/publication/55171.

Estimates for titles I and II are relative to CBO's March 2020 baseline, adjusted for the agency's current estimates of sources of health insurance coverage and for the estimated effects of subsequent legislation, primarily in response to the coronavirus pandemic and public health emergency. Estimates for title III are relative to CBO's March 2020 baseline, reflecting the effects of subsequent legislation.

CBO and JCT estimate that enacting Rules Committee Print 116-56 would reduce the number of people who are uninsured by an average of 4 million people between 2022 and 2030, compared with CBO's current-law projections. CBO and JCT consider people to be uninsured if they would not be enrolled in a policy that provides financial protection from major medical risks.

CBO and JCT estimate that gross premiums-that is, the premium amounts without subsidies-for nongroup coverage would be about 10 percent lower in 2022 and later years, on average, under Rules Committee Print 116-56 than under current law. That reduction primarily stems from section 106, which establishes an affordability fund that CBO estimates would be used primarily to provide reinsurance payments to insurers. Reinsurance payments reduce premiums by shielding insurers from some of the cost of enrolling people with high medical expenses.

a. The estimate for title III includes effects on Medicare, Medicaid, private health insurance, the health programs of the Department of Defense, and the Federal

Employees Health Benefits program. CBO has not completed an analysis of the effects of title III on pharmaceutical research and development. The agency's most recent analysis of those effects was included in its letter to the Honorable Frank Pallone Jr. (www.cbo.gov/publication/55936) regarding the budgetary effects of H.R. 3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which contained an earlier version of this proposal. The agency's preliminary assessment is that title III would have similar effects on pharmaceutical research and development as those estimated for H.R. 3.

b.

The combined effects of the policies in Rules Committee Print 116-56 would differ from the sum of the effects individually, relative to CBO's current-law baseline projections. Estimated interaction effects between section 117 and other provisions of the bill are not shown here; they are instead incorporated into the individual estimate for that section.

Estimated Budget Effects of Rules Committee Print 116-56, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, as Amended by Amendment Number 6 (Pallone, Neal, Scott) on June 25, 2020

  • 101. Improving affordability by expanding premium assistance for consumers

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

  • 102. Improving affordability by reducing out-of-pocket and premium costs for consumers

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

  • 103. Expanding affordability for working families to fix the family glitch

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

  • 104. Tax credit reconciliation protections for individuals receiving Social Security lump-sum payments

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

  • 105. Preserving state option to implement health care marketplaces

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

  • 106. Establishing a Health Insurance Affordability Fund

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

  • 107. Rescinding the short-term, limited duration insurance regulation

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

  • 109. Requiring marketplace outreach, educational activities, and annual enrollment targets

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

  • 114. Promoting state innovations to expand coverage

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

  • 117. Eligibility of DACA recipients for qualified health plans

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

TITLE I - Lowering Health Care Costs and Protecting

People With Preexisting Conditions

2020-

2020-

2021

2022

2029

2030

2025

2030

0

8,909

13,198

14,727

15,788

15,857

15,997

16,792

17,583

18,484

52,622

137,335

0

8,909

13,198

14,727

15,788

15,857

15,997

16,792

17,583

18,484

52,622

137,335

*

74

172

287

402

559

684

899

1,112

1,363

935

5,552

*

74

172

287

402

559

684

899

1,112

1,363

935

5,552

0

2,652

4,050

4,486

4,766

4,793

4,988

5,299

5,492

5,609

15,954

42,136

0

2,652

4,050

4,486

4,766

4,793

4,988

5,299

5,492

5,609

15,954

42,136

38

30

32

34

36

39

41

44

47

50

170

391

38

30

32

34

36

39

41

44

47

50

170

391

20

100

80

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

200

200

20

100

80

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

200

200

0

6,099

4,200

4,060

4,177

4,477

4,599

4,643

4,717

4,804

18,536

41,776

0

-3,573

4,538

4,388

4,177

4,477

4,599

4,643

4,717

4,804

9,530

32,770

90

143

163

165

203

230

264

309

304

367

764

2,238

90

143

163

165

203

230

264

309

304

367

764

2,238

0

307

652

909

1,109

1,239

1,311

1,372

1,503

1,498

2,977

9,900

0

282

652

909

1,109

1,239

1,311

1,372

1,503

1,498

2,952

9,875

0

200

200

200

0

0

0

0

0

0

600

600

0

30

80

145

150

120

55

20

0

0

405

600

371

499

504

532

572

582

603

641

673

713

2,478

5,690

371

499

504

532

572

582

603

641

673

713

2,478

5,690

TITLE II-Encouraging Medicaid Expansion and

Strengthening the Medicaid Program

201. Incentivizing Medicaid expansion

Estimated Budget Authority

6,034

3,548

2,522

1,180

1,152

1,184

903

433

250

167

14,436

17,373

Estimated Outlays

6,034

3,548

2,522

1,180

1,152

1,184

903

433

250

167

14,436

17,373

202. Providing 12 months of continuous

eligibility for Medicaid and CHIP

Estimated Budget Authority

0

0

10,774

24,542

25,942

27,618

29,304

31,016

32,840

34,772

61,257

216,807

Estimated Outlays

0

0

10,774

24,542

25,942

27,618

29,304

31,016

32,840

34,772

61,257

216,807

Page 1 of 3

Estimated Budget Effects of Rules Committee Print 116-56, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, as Amended by Amendment Number 6 (Pallone, Neal, Scott) on June 25, 2020

2021

2022

2023

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2025 2026 2027

2028

2029

2030

TITLE I - Lowering Health Care Costs and Protecting

People With Preexisting Conditions

  • 101. Improving affordability by expanding premium assistance for consumers

  • 102. Improving affordability by reducing out-of-pocket and premium costs for consumers

  • 103. Expanding affordability for working families to fix the family glitch

  • 106. Establishing a Health Insurance Affordability Fund

  • 203. Mandatory 12 months of postpartum Medicaid eligibility

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

  • 205. Enhanced reporting requirements for nonexpansion states

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

  • 206. Primary care pay increase

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

  • 208. Permanent extension of CHIP enrollment and quality measures

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

  • 210. Medicaid coverage for citizens of Freely Associated States

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

  • 211. Extension of full federal medical assistance percentage to Indian health care providers

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

TITLE III-Lowering Prices Through Fair Drug

Price Negotiation a/

Estimated Budget Authority

Estimated Outlays

TITLE IV-Public Health Investments

401. Supporting increased innovation

Estimated Budget Authority

Estimated Outlays

Interactions b/

Estimated Budget Authority

Estimated Outlays

Total Changes in Direct Spending

Estimated Budget Authority

Estimated Outlays

On-budget outlays

Off-budget outlays

2020-

2020-

2025

2030

4,410

12,289

4,410

12,289

-18

-21

-18

-21

43,233

51,765

43,233

51,765

0

83

0

40

251

599

251

599

299

757

299

757

-89,960 -123,410 -131,030 -114,030

-37,180

-528,550

-89,960 -123,410 -131,030 -114,030

-37,180

-528,550

2,000

2,000

1,980

1,980

-7,278

-13,663

-7,253

-13,638

176,646

5,258

167,425

-3,811

167,525

-3,261

-100

-550

-26,270

-75,087

-100

-624

-520

-2,899

6,855

16,979

Estimated Budget Effects of Rules Committee Print 116-56, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, as Amended by Amendment Number 6 (Pallone, Neal, Scott) on June 25, 2020

TITLE II-Encouraging Medicaid Expansion and

Strengthening the Medicaid Program

2021

2022

2023

-25

-59

-73

-74

-80

-93

-103

0

-24

-69

-106

-133

-181

-209

-74

-188

-226

-237

-256

-292

-318

80

91

59

21

34

47

46

0

0

306

1,288

1,367

1,582

1,714

0

179

361

570

700

790

856

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

TITLE III-Lowering Prices Through Fair Drug

Price Negotiation a/

0

-31

-44

2,405

4,880

6,656

7,883

Interactions b/

*

1,320

1,796

1,591

1,260

845

934

Total Changes in Revenues

-19

-1,587

-2,800

-420

1,400

2,450

2,988

On-budget revenues

-71

-3,697

-5,933

-4,908

-4,157

-3,776

-3,752

Off-budget revenues

52

2,111

3,133

4,488

5,557

6,226

6,740

Total Effect on the Deficit

11,234

26,697

Effect on the on-budget deficit

11,286

28,808

Effect on the off-budget deficit

-52

-2,111

  • 107. Rescinding the short-term, limited duration insurance regulation

  • 109. Requiring marketplace outreach, educational activities, and annual enrollment targets

  • 117. Eligibility of DACA recipients for qualified health plans

  • 201. Incentivizing Medicaid expansion

  • 202. Providing 12 months of continuous eligibility for Medicaid and CHIP

  • 203. Mandatory 12 months of postpartum Medicaid eligibility

  • 210. Medicaid coverage for citizens of Freely Associated States

Net Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

From Changes in Direct Spending and Revenues

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2020-

2020-

2024 2025 2026 2027

2028

2029

2030

2025

2030

-107

-112

-119

-311

-845

-224

-246

-254

-332

-1,446

-339

-358

-373

-981

-2,661

2

1

9

284

391

1,796

1,877

1,967

2,961

11,896

900

942

990

1,810

6,288

*

*

*

*

1

9,048

10,374

11,836

7,210

53,007

803

580

293

5,967

9,423

3,408

3,996

5,007

-3,426

14,423

-3,894

-3,850

-3,485

-18,767

-37,525

7,302

7,847

8,492

15,341

51,948

170,850

-18,235

186,291

34,263

-15,441

-52,498

Sources: Congressional Budget Office; staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation.

Components may not sum to totals because of rounding; CHIP = Children's Health Insurance Program; DACA = Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals; * = between - $500,000 and $500,000.

Section 108 would affect direct spending by less than $500,000 over the 2020-2030 period. Sections 104 and 108 would affect revenues by less than $500,000 over the 2020-2030 period. Section 111 would affect direct spending and revenues. However, CBO and JCT cannot estimate the magnitude or direction of those effects. For more information, see Congressional Budget Office, cost estimate for H.R. 1386, the Enroll Act of 2019 (April 25, 2019),www.cbo.gov/publication/55171.

Estimates for titles I and II are relative to CBO's March 2020 baseline, adjusted for the agency's current estimates of sources of health insurance coverage and for the estimated effects of subsequent legislation, primarily in response to the coronavirus pandemic and public health emergency. Estimates for title III are relative to CBO's March 2020 baseline, reflecting the effects of subsequent legislation.

CBO and JCT estimate that enacting Rules Committee Print 116-56 would reduce the number of people who are uninsured by an average of 4 million people between 2022 and 2030, compared with CBO's current-law projections. CBO and JCT consider people to be uninsured if they would not be enrolled in a policy that provides financial protection from major medical risks.

CBO and JCT estimate that gross premiums-that is, the premium amounts without subsidies-for nongroup coverage would be about 10 percent lower in 2022 and later years, on average, under Rules Committee Print 116-56 than under current law. That reduction primarily stems from section 106, which establishes an affordability fund that CBO estimates would be used primarily to provide reinsurance payments to insurers. Reinsurance payments reduce premiums by shielding insurers from some of the cost of enrolling people with high medical expenses.

a. The estimate for title III includes effects on Medicare, Medicaid, private health insurance, the health programs of the Department of Defense, and the Federal

Employees Health Benefits program. CBO has not completed an analysis of the effects of title III on pharmaceutical research and development. The agency's most recent analysis of those effects was included in its letter to the Honorable Frank Pallone Jr. (www.cbo.gov/publication/55936) regarding the budgetary effects of H.R. 3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which contained an earlier version of this proposal. The agency's preliminary assessment is that title III would have similar effects on pharmaceutical research and development as those estimated for H.R. 3.

b.

The combined effects of the policies in Rules Committee Print 116-56 would differ from the sum of the effects individually, relative to CBO's current-law baseline projections. Estimated interaction effects between section 117 and other provisions of the bill are not shown here; they are instead incorporated into the individual estimate for that section.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 21:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pVirus fears grip Wall Street at week's end
RE
05:49pRules Committee Print 116-56, Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, as Amended by Amendment Number 6 (Pallone, Neal, Scott)
PU
05:27pEXCLUSIVE : Obscure Indian cyber firm spied on politicians, investors worldwide
RE
05:24pCHINA MESSAGE TO U.S. : Crossing 'Red Lines' Could Put Trade Deal at Risk
DJ
05:17pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, Amid Risk Aversion -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pCommunications Services Down Amid Reopening Delay Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pTSX falls 1.66% to 15,188.98
RE
05:14pTech Down As Covid Spread Weighs On Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1More U.S. companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
3NASDAQ : Luckin Coffee board moves to oust chairman
4VAXART, INC. : Vaxart's COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford's New F-150 Truck Aims to Double as a Rolling Office

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group