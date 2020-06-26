Rules Committee Print 116-56, Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, as Amended by Amendment Number 6 (Pallone, Neal, Scott)

Estimated Effect on the Deficit of Rules Committee Print 116-56, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, as Amended by Amendment Number 6 (Pallone, Neal, Scott) on June 25, 2020

101. Improving affordability by expanding premium assistance for consumers

102. Improving affordability by reducing out-of-pocket and premium costs for consumers

103. Expanding affordability for working families to fix the family glitch

104. Tax credit reconciliation protections for individuals receiving Social Security lump-sum payments

105. Preserving state option to implement health care marketplaces

106. Establishing a Health Insurance Affordability Fund

107. Rescinding the short-term, limited duration insurance regulation

109. Requiring marketplace outreach, educational activities, and annual enrollment targets

114. Promoting state innovations to expand coverage

117. Eligibility of DACA recipients for qualified health plans

203. Mandatory 12 months of postpartum Medicaid eligibility

206. Primary care pay increase

TITLE II-Encouraging Medicaid Expansion and Strengthening the Medicaid Program 2021 0 0 0 38 20 0 115 0 0 445 5,954 0 0 0 3,216 0 43 29 TITLE III-Lowering Prices Through Fair Drug Price Negotiation a/ 1,180 TITLE IV-Public Health Investments 401. Supporting increased innovation 195 Interactions b/ -1 Total Effect on the Deficit 11,234 Effect on the on-budget deficit Effect on the off-budget deficit TITLE I - Lowering Health Care Costs and Protecting People With Preexisting Conditions

201. Incentivizing Medicaid expansion

202. Providing 12 months of continuous eligibility for Medicaid and CHIP 205. Enhanced reporting requirements for nonexpansion states 208. Permanent extension of CHIP enrollment and quality measures 210. Medicaid coverage for citizens of Freely Associated States 211. Extension of full federal medical assistance percentage to Indian health care providers -97,843 -132,458 -141,404 -125,866 0 0 0 0 -2,150 -1,851 -1,711 -1,721 -31,221 -62,880 -68,890 -50,657 -24,401 -55,488 -60,943 -42,055 -6,820 -7,392 -7,947 -8,602 2022 13,059 19,795 22,260 23,778 24,338 25,324 26,725 77 190 323 445 616 774 1,010 2,620 4,145 4,677 5,032 5,163 5,428 5,776 30 32 34 36 39 41 44 100 80 0 0 0 0 0 -4,819 2,738 2,506 2,250 2,474 2,557 2,594 202 236 239 283 323 367 416 306 721 1,015 1,242 1,420 1,520 1,596 30 80 145 150 120 55 20 687 730 769 828 874 921 980 3,457 2,463 1,160 1,118 1,137 857 431 0 10,467 23,254 24,575 26,036 27,591 29,220 466 641 800 693 646 631 661 0 -9 -6 -3 -2 -1 0 12,068 11,877 12,217 3,855 3,242 2,557 1,791 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 50 49 52 57 61 65 69 61 65 70 75 80 85 91 791 534 -15,525 -31,370 -39,596 700 700 270 115 0 -3,188 -4,095 -3,295 -2,642 -2,407 26,697 51,440 50,964 30,516 24,563 11,286 28,808 54,573 55,492 36,133 30,859 -52 -2,111 -3,133 -4,528 -5,617 -6,296 2020- 2020- 2029 2030 2025 2030 Net Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit From Changes in Direct Spending and Revenues 28,006 29,137 78,892 212,422 1,236 1,505 1,035 6,176 6,024 6,171 16,473 45,035 47 50 170 391 0 0 200 200 2,701 2,790 2,675 15,791 416 486 1,075 3,083 1,749 1,752 3,284 11,321 0 0 405 600 1,031 1,086 3,459 8,351 249 158 14,152 16,982 30,963 32,805 58,296 204,911 677 786 2,600 6,001 0 0 -18 -21 942 0 43,233 51,765 14 21 0 40 74 79 251 598 97 104 299 757 -44,390 -581,557 1,980 1,980 -13,221 -23,061 170,850 -18,235 186,291 34,263 -15,441 -52,498 Sources: Congressional Budget Office; staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation. Components may not sum to totals because of rounding; CHIP = Children's Health Insurance Program; DACA = Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.



Notes:

Section 108 would affect direct spending by less than $500,000 over the 2020-2030 period. Sections 104 and 108 would affect revenues by less than $500,000 over the 2020-2030 period. Section 111 would affect direct spending and revenues. However, CBO and JCT cannot estimate the magnitude or direction of those effects. For more information, see Congressional Budget Office, cost estimate for H.R. 1386, the Enroll Act of 2019 (April 25, 2019),www.cbo.gov/publication/55171.

Estimates for titles I and II are relative to CBO's March 2020 baseline, adjusted for the agency's current estimates of sources of health insurance coverage and for the estimated effects of subsequent legislation, primarily in response to the coronavirus pandemic and public health emergency. Estimates for title III are relative to CBO's March 2020 baseline, reflecting the effects of subsequent legislation.

CBO and JCT estimate that enacting Rules Committee Print 116-56 would reduce the number of people who are uninsured by an average of 4 million people between 2022 and 2030, compared with CBO's current-law projections. CBO and JCT consider people to be uninsured if they would not be enrolled in a policy that provides financial protection from major medical risks.

CBO and JCT estimate that gross premiums-that is, the premium amounts without subsidies-for nongroup coverage would be about 10 percent lower in 2022 and later years, on average, under Rules Committee Print 116-56 than under current law. That reduction primarily stems from section 106, which establishes an affordability fund that CBO estimates would be used primarily to provide reinsurance payments to insurers. Reinsurance payments reduce premiums by shielding insurers from some of the cost of enrolling people with high medical expenses.

a. The estimate for title III includes effects on Medicare, Medicaid, private health insurance, the health programs of the Department of Defense, and the Federal

Employees Health Benefits program. CBO has not completed an analysis of the effects of title III on pharmaceutical research and development. The agency's most recent analysis of those effects was included in its letter to the Honorable Frank Pallone Jr. (www.cbo.gov/publication/55936) regarding the budgetary effects of H.R. 3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which contained an earlier version of this proposal. The agency's preliminary assessment is that title III would have similar effects on pharmaceutical research and development as those estimated for H.R. 3.

b.

The combined effects of the policies in Rules Committee Print 116-56 would differ from the sum of the effects individually, relative to CBO's current-law baseline projections. Estimated interaction effects between section 117 and other provisions of the bill are not shown here; they are instead incorporated into the individual estimate for that section.

2020- 2020- 2021 2022 2029 2030 2025 2030 0 8,909 13,198 14,727 15,788 15,857 15,997 16,792 17,583 18,484 52,622 137,335 0 8,909 13,198 14,727 15,788 15,857 15,997 16,792 17,583 18,484 52,622 137,335 * 74 172 287 402 559 684 899 1,112 1,363 935 5,552 * 74 172 287 402 559 684 899 1,112 1,363 935 5,552 0 2,652 4,050 4,486 4,766 4,793 4,988 5,299 5,492 5,609 15,954 42,136 0 2,652 4,050 4,486 4,766 4,793 4,988 5,299 5,492 5,609 15,954 42,136 38 30 32 34 36 39 41 44 47 50 170 391 38 30 32 34 36 39 41 44 47 50 170 391 20 100 80 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 200 200 20 100 80 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 200 200 0 6,099 4,200 4,060 4,177 4,477 4,599 4,643 4,717 4,804 18,536 41,776 0 -3,573 4,538 4,388 4,177 4,477 4,599 4,643 4,717 4,804 9,530 32,770 90 143 163 165 203 230 264 309 304 367 764 2,238 90 143 163 165 203 230 264 309 304 367 764 2,238 0 307 652 909 1,109 1,239 1,311 1,372 1,503 1,498 2,977 9,900 0 282 652 909 1,109 1,239 1,311 1,372 1,503 1,498 2,952 9,875 0 200 200 200 0 0 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 30 80 145 150 120 55 20 0 0 405 600 371 499 504 532 572 582 603 641 673 713 2,478 5,690 371 499 504 532 572 582 603 641 673 713 2,478 5,690 TITLE II-Encouraging Medicaid Expansion and Strengthening the Medicaid Program 201. Incentivizing Medicaid expansion Estimated Budget Authority 6,034 3,548 2,522 1,180 1,152 1,184 903 433 250 167 14,436 17,373 Estimated Outlays 6,034 3,548 2,522 1,180 1,152 1,184 903 433 250 167 14,436 17,373 202. Providing 12 months of continuous eligibility for Medicaid and CHIP Estimated Budget Authority 0 0 10,774 24,542 25,942 27,618 29,304 31,016 32,840 34,772 61,257 216,807 Estimated Outlays 0 0 10,774 24,542 25,942 27,618 29,304 31,016 32,840 34,772 61,257 216,807 Page 1 of 3

203. Mandatory 12 months of postpartum Medicaid eligibility Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays

205. Enhanced reporting requirements for nonexpansion states Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays

206. Primary care pay increase Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays

208. Permanent extension of CHIP enrollment and quality measures Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays

210. Medicaid coverage for citizens of Freely Associated States Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays

211. Extension of full federal medical assistance percentage to Indian health care providers Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays

2020- 2020- 2025 2030 4,410 12,289 4,410 12,289 -18 -21 -18 -21 43,233 51,765 43,233 51,765 0 83 0 40 251 599 251 599 299 757 299 757 -89,960 -123,410 -131,030 -114,030 -37,180 -528,550 -89,960 -123,410 -131,030 -114,030 -37,180 -528,550 2,000 2,000 1,980 1,980 -7,278 -13,663 -7,253 -13,638 176,646 5,258 167,425 -3,811 167,525 -3,261 -100 -550 -26,270 -75,087 -100 -624 -520 -2,899 6,855 16,979

2021 2022 2023 -25 -59 -73 -74 -80 -93 -103 0 -24 -69 -106 -133 -181 -209 -74 -188 -226 -237 -256 -292 -318 80 91 59 21 34 47 46 0 0 306 1,288 1,367 1,582 1,714 0 179 361 570 700 790 856 * * * * * * * TITLE III-Lowering Prices Through Fair Drug Price Negotiation a/ 0 -31 -44 2,405 4,880 6,656 7,883 Interactions b/ * 1,320 1,796 1,591 1,260 845 934 Total Changes in Revenues -19 -1,587 -2,800 -420 1,400 2,450 2,988 On-budget revenues -71 -3,697 -5,933 -4,908 -4,157 -3,776 -3,752 Off-budget revenues 52 2,111 3,133 4,488 5,557 6,226 6,740 Total Effect on the Deficit 11,234 26,697 Effect on the on-budget deficit 11,286 28,808 Effect on the off-budget deficit -52 -2,111

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2020- 2020- 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025 2030 -107 -112 -119 -311 -845 -224 -246 -254 -332 -1,446 -339 -358 -373 -981 -2,661 2 1 9 284 391 1,796 1,877 1,967 2,961 11,896 900 942 990 1,810 6,288 * * * * 1 9,048 10,374 11,836 7,210 53,007 803 580 293 5,967 9,423 3,408 3,996 5,007 -3,426 14,423 -3,894 -3,850 -3,485 -18,767 -37,525 7,302 7,847 8,492 15,341 51,948 170,850 -18,235 186,291 34,263 -15,441 -52,498

Section 108 would affect direct spending by less than $500,000 over the 2020-2030 period. Sections 104 and 108 would affect revenues by less than $500,000 over the 2020-2030 period. Section 111 would affect direct spending and revenues. However, CBO and JCT cannot estimate the magnitude or direction of those effects. For more information, see Congressional Budget Office, cost estimate for H.R. 1386, the Enroll Act of 2019 (April 25, 2019),www.cbo.gov/publication/55171.

Estimates for titles I and II are relative to CBO's March 2020 baseline, adjusted for the agency's current estimates of sources of health insurance coverage and for the estimated effects of subsequent legislation, primarily in response to the coronavirus pandemic and public health emergency. Estimates for title III are relative to CBO's March 2020 baseline, reflecting the effects of subsequent legislation.

CBO and JCT estimate that enacting Rules Committee Print 116-56 would reduce the number of people who are uninsured by an average of 4 million people between 2022 and 2030, compared with CBO's current-law projections. CBO and JCT consider people to be uninsured if they would not be enrolled in a policy that provides financial protection from major medical risks.

CBO and JCT estimate that gross premiums-that is, the premium amounts without subsidies-for nongroup coverage would be about 10 percent lower in 2022 and later years, on average, under Rules Committee Print 116-56 than under current law. That reduction primarily stems from section 106, which establishes an affordability fund that CBO estimates would be used primarily to provide reinsurance payments to insurers. Reinsurance payments reduce premiums by shielding insurers from some of the cost of enrolling people with high medical expenses.

a. The estimate for title III includes effects on Medicare, Medicaid, private health insurance, the health programs of the Department of Defense, and the Federal

Employees Health Benefits program. CBO has not completed an analysis of the effects of title III on pharmaceutical research and development. The agency's most recent analysis of those effects was included in its letter to the Honorable Frank Pallone Jr. (www.cbo.gov/publication/55936) regarding the budgetary effects of H.R. 3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which contained an earlier version of this proposal. The agency's preliminary assessment is that title III would have similar effects on pharmaceutical research and development as those estimated for H.R. 3.

b.

The combined effects of the policies in Rules Committee Print 116-56 would differ from the sum of the effects individually, relative to CBO's current-law baseline projections. Estimated interaction effects between section 117 and other provisions of the bill are not shown here; they are instead incorporated into the individual estimate for that section.