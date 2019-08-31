RumbleON : 2010 Honda VT750RSA Shadow RS Review and Specs

...and we have the specs to prove it.

As a Baby Boomer, nothing gives me greater pleasure than supporting a company whose legacy is as old and as true as I am, and Honda is one such company.

We know there can be some hesitation when it comes to 'Buy, Sell, Trade' apps, but rest assured RumbleOn is as tried and true as the Honda motorcycles many of you love so dearly. We'll determine your motorcycle trade-in value in a matter of minutes and send that info right to your inbox! The perks don't stop there, though, because we have the technology you need to trade cars for motorcycles and vice versa. So, what are you waiting for? Get started now!

Video Source: Srkcycles YouTube

You may be thinking, If you're truly a Baby Boomer, wouldn't American-made products speak to you most? To an extent, yes. On weekends, my energies are devoted entirely to the NFL, drinking PBR, and/or moseying around the yard on my J.D. E100.

Still, I'm no stranger to a savory plate of French fries (which were invented in Belgium, by the way, not France) or the occasional Nintendo game with my grandsons. All of this is to say that the things we enjoy most may not always have US origins.

For me, a Honda motorcycle is the epitome of 'tried and true,' of authenticity and consistency, all of which are important features in not only a brand, but a bike, too. The 2010 Honda VT750RSA Shadow RS embodies all of these characteristics; it's a classicist's dream.

While there have been many variations in the VT750C Shadow lineup, the 2010 Honda Shadow RS is distinct for many reasons:

Pros

At the heart of this Japanese-bred cruiser is a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 52-degree V2. Its 745cc displacement exceeds expectations by providing linear power delivery and a five-speed gearbox. Its decisive throttle response is equally impressive, and the Sportster styling and riding position reminds riders of Honda's flat-track racing roots (in fact, many have noticed the RS's uncanny resemblance to H-D's Iron 883 Sportster; you know where your loyalties lie).

Video Source: Motorcycle.com YouTube

Sporting a traditional motorcycle chain as opposed to a driveshaft like its Shadow cousins, the RS could be an ideal starter bike for beginners, just be wary of its engine size (600cc is typically the highest displacement suggested for a first-time rider). Additionally, while plastic bodywork may seem a sin to old-school enthusiasts, this feature makes the RS lightweight and not as susceptible to corrosion or cosmetic damage. It encourages more aggressive riding with footpegs that are placed higher and farther back than on most cruisers, as well as with its upright seating position.

Horsepower peaks at 38.6 at 5,300 rpm, sure, but the 2010 Honda Shadow RS is a pleasantly comfortable and reliable ride for all intents and purposes.

Cons

If you don't appreciate a minimalist aesthetic or performance, then this Honda cruiser is not the bike for you. The 2010 RS does not feature a tachometer, storage space is basically nonexistent, and the LCD display is missing a few bells and whistles. Don't get me wrong, there are plenty of opportunities to customize the RS, but you could be spending more than you initially bargained for.

Also, even though power delivery and throttle response make this bike a respectable road companion, its suspension travel leaves much to be desired at 4.6 inches in front and 3.5 inches at the rear. The wheelbase is 3 inches shorter than other VT750C Shadows of the same year, and preload adjustability exists only in the rear, making for limited damping and harsher riding conditions on rough pavement (I've been told the Shadow RS is not suitable for pillion riders).

Video Source: Motorcycle Experience YouTube

Finally, the peanut-styled fuel tank caps out at 2.8 gallons, so you can expect to fill up more frequently during those longer boulevard jaunts.

Engine: 745cc, liquid-cooled, 52-degree V-Twin

745cc, liquid-cooled, 52-degree V-Twin Bore x Stroke: 79.0 x 76.0mm

79.0 x 76.0mm Compression Ratio: 9.6:1

9.6:1 Valve Train: SOHC, 3 valves per cyl.

SOHC, 3 valves per cyl. Fuel System: PGM-FI (Fuel-Injected)

PGM-FI (Fuel-Injected) Transmission: Manual, 5-Speed

Manual, 5-Speed Final Drive: O-Ring Chain





O-Ring Chain Front Suspension: 41mm male-slider fork, no adj., 4.6-in. travel

41mm male-slider fork, no adj., 4.6-in. travel Rear Suspension: Single shock, adj. for spring preload, 3.5-in. travel

Single shock, adj. for spring preload, 3.5-in. travel Front Brakes: Single 296mm disc w/ opposed 2-piston caliper

Single 296mm disc w/ opposed 2-piston caliper Rear Brakes: 180mm drum





180mm drum Front Tire(s): 100/90 R19

100/90 R19 Rear Tire(s): 150/80 R16

150/80 R16 Wheelbase: 61.5 in. / 1562.1mm





61.5 in. / 1562.1mm Wet Weight: 507 lbs*

507 lbs* Fuel Capacity: 2.8 gal.

2.8 gal. Seat Height: 29.4 in. / 746.8mm *as reported by the manufacturer

What's your favorite Honda Shadow motorcycle? Let me know in a comment below!

At one point, I needed to sell my motorcycle fast, but the road to get there seemed tricky. That is, until I started researching where to sell a motorcycle and found RumbleOn. A 100% online marketplace where you can sell a motorcycle for cash and for FREE, RumbleOn will handle all the paperwork and the pick-up of your vehicle. All you have to do is submit your bike for a free cash offer and we'll send you our best offer in just 15 minutes or less! Needless to say, I was relieved to be able to sell my motorcycle online for free, and I can't wait to use my cash offer as a trade-in value towards my next freedom ride. Start today!