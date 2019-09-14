RumbleON : 2015 Honda CB300F Review and Specs

Honda motorcycles have a strong cult following in the riding community, and CB300 enthusiasts can attest.



The 2015 Honda CB300F is a commuter is every sense of the word: lightweight, low-slung, fuel-efficient, powerful (enough)… You get the idea. But what makes this particular bike so commendable in terms of its model category, is the confidence it inspires in fledgling riders.

A close cousin of the 250- and 300R models, the CB300F is an excellent bike for beginners, and even for those who have experience but would like to continue finessing their riding skills. It also happens to be an exceedingly economical choice whether you decide to go the new or used route (the MSRP for a new CB300F was just over $4,000 in 2015, and you can be sure you'll get an even better deal if you opt for a preowned model).

Nevertheless, I contend this cheeky little Honda bike has been overlooked in recent years, and perhaps more credit is owed to Honda for designing a motorcycle that's as novice-friendly and budget-minded as the 2015 CB300F.

If you're a first-timer, the CB300 is full of pros, but seasoned riders might have a few bones to pick with this Honda starter bike. So, let's get into it.

Pros

From the get-go, the CB300F is one of the most easy-going and approachable motorcycles that Honda has to offer. With an upright riding position and controls set close to the rider, comfort is one of the highlights of this commuter. Additionally, those who are still fine-tuning their riding skills don't have to worry about being manhandled by their machine if they open the throttle too wide because power off idle is conservative; in fact, third gear is when the bike turns the most reactive.

Finally, the bike's lean physique makes lane-splitting a breeze, and a low seat height ensures that even the shortest of riders will be able to touch both feet to the ground with ease and grace.

Cons

While motorcycle companies engage in rigorous testing to avoid missing the mark on an up-and-coming model, flaws are an inherent part of the business, and the CB300F comes with a few noticeable ones. For one, reaching highway speeds can be a bit tedious for new riders because the gear change is so short. Sure, a 6-speed transmission is all fine and dandy, but when using a clutch isn't yet second nature, the thrill factor will be lost. Also, with no preload adjustability at the front end, the ride will be anything but smooth sailing if road conditions aren't just so.

I would also venture to say that the CB300's diminutive size and curb weight might not be all that appealing to larger individuals such as myself, but hey, that's just a personal preference.

Engine Type: 286cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke

286cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke Bore x Stroke: 76mm x 63mm

76mm x 63mm Fuel System: PGM-Fi, 38mm throttle body

PGM-Fi, 38mm throttle body Ignition: Computer-controlled digital transistorized with electronic advance

Computer-controlled digital transistorized with electronic advance Compression Ratio: 10.7:1

10.7:1 Valve Train: DOHC; four valves per cylinder

DOHC; four valves per cylinder Final Drive: O-ring-sealed chain

O-ring-sealed chain Transmission: Six-speed

Six-speed Front Suspension: 37mm fork; 4.65 inches travel

37mm fork; 4.65 inches travel Rear Suspension: Pro-Link® single shock with five positions of spring preload adjustability

Pro-Link® single shock with five positions of spring preload adjustability 4.07 inches travel

Front Brake: Twin-piston caliper with single 296mm disc

Twin-piston caliper with single 296mm disc Rear Brake: Single-caliper 220mm disc

Single-caliper 220mm disc Front Tire: 110/70-17 radial

110/70-17 radial Rear Tire: 140/70-17 radial





140/70-17 radial Wheelbase: 54.3 inches

54.3 inches Seat Height: 30.7 inches

30.7 inches Wet Weight: 348 lbs

348 lbs Fuel Capacity: 3.4 gallons

We've reached the end of my review, and I gotta tell ya, folks, the 2015 Honda CB300F is a prudent investment regardless of experience level. Sure, beginners will eventually grow out of it, and seasoned riders might turn the other way for a bike with more highway appeal, but it's a sprightly amateur ride nonetheless, and Honda deserves more than a golf clap for making it so.

What's your favorite Honda in the CB300 series? Drop me a comment below!

