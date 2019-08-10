RumbleON : 2015 Kawasaki EX650EFF Ninja 650 Review and Specs

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is every performance rider's dream come true. See why!

Performance and style come to mind when I think of anything belonging to the Kawasaki family, and the 2015 Kawasaki EX650EFF Ninja 650 is certainly no exception. Though technically a sportsbike, the 2015 Ninja 650 is probably one of the most versatile rides on the market, offering thrills at every turn but also plenty of practicality.

While I'm more of a cruiser kind of gal, I'm not afraid to test the waters every now and then, especially when someone puts a pony like the Ninja 650 in front of me. Sleek and crazy sophisticated, this nimble joy ride promises plenty of comfort without sacrificing any of the speed or acceleration you'd expect from its supersport brethren.

I felt cool as cucumber riding this bad boy around, and the looks I got from passersby were reassuring to say the least.

2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Features

In my opinion, responsive handling is the real stand-out feature of this used Kawasaki Ninja, especially considering the cramped cityscape I chose for my test drive. The twin-cylinder engine and slim, rigid frame came to my rescue in those moments when I needed to slip by drivers who were making me anxious, and the single-shock suspension kept me in control the entire time.

The bike was most responsive at low- and mid-range RPMs, and thanks to its anti-lock braking system (ABS) I was able to hit higher speeds with complete confidence. Only once did I have to brake suddenly (thank you, distracted soccer mom) and the Ninja had my back. I even calculated my average fuel consumption during the outing, and let me tell you, this bike doesn't mess around when it comes to fuel efficiency.

Last but not least, the Ninja 650's low center of gravity and compact design make it the crème de la crème for the vertically challenged, and comfort is not lost on riders of average height either. The upright seating position made me feel edgy but poised, alert but at ease, and rider's fatigue was hardly a concern given the wide handlebar and easy-to-pull clutch lever.

2015 Kawasaki EX650EFF Ninja 650 Specs:

Engine: Four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel twin

Four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel twin Displacement: 649cc

649cc Bore x stroke: 83 x 60mm

83 x 60mm Compression ratio: 10.8:1

10.8:1 Cooling: Liquid

Liquid Fuel system: DFI w/ dual 38mm throttle bodies

DFI w/ dual 38mm throttle bodies Ignition: TCBI w/ digital advance

TCBI w/ digital advance Transmission: Six-speed

Six-speed Final drive: Chain

Chain Front suspension: 41mm forks; 4.9 inches of travel

41mm forks; 4.9 inches of travel Rear suspension: Single shock w/ 5-position spring preload adjustment; 5.1 inches of travel

Single shock w/ 5-position spring preload adjustment; 5.1 inches of travel Front tire: 120/70 x 17 Dunlop® Sportmax Roadsmart II

120/70 x 17 Dunlop® Sportmax Roadsmart II Rear tire: 160/60 x 17 Dunlop® Sportmax Roadsmart II

160/60 x 17 Dunlop® Sportmax Roadsmart II Front brake: Dual 300mm petal-type discs and two-piston calipers

Dual 300mm petal-type discs and two-piston calipers Rear brake: Single 220mm petal-type disc and single-piston caliper

Single 220mm petal-type disc and single-piston caliper ABS: Optional

Optional Wheelbase: 55.5 inches

55.5 inches Length: 83.1 inches

83.1 inches Ground clearance: 5.1 inches

5.1 inches Seat height: 31.7 inches

31.7 inches Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons

4.2 gallons Curb weight: 461 pounds, as claimed by the manufacturer

The 2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650 was easily one of the most engaged and ergonomically sound rides I've had in a long while. While I wouldn't recommend taking it out for any prolonged excursions, I was pleasantly surprised by how enjoyable my commute was, and I think you will be, too.

