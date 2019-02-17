RumbleON : A Look at the 2015 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom

What comes to mind when you see or hear the word smooth? The way whipped butter spreads onto your morning toast? The way your hair feels after a thorough deep-conditioning? Whatever your first thought may be, I'll bet it pales in comparison to the 2015 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom, whose silky smooth response and easy-to-control torque characteristics are enough to set your senses tingling. Still not convinced? Keep reading for my Kawasaki Vulcan 900 review.

With the look and feel of a custom cruiser motorcycle, this dangerously suave stock bike boasts a four-stroke, liquid-cooled V-twin engine with a displacement of 903cc. Described as 'dark and edgy' by many who have had the pleasure of riding this unique bike, the Vulcan 900 Custom features a low-slung seat, drag-style handlebars, as well as flat and glossy black finishes along its engine, pipes, and wheels (just to name a few), giving it the type of road presence that would make even the most stoic spectator weak in the knees.

I, for one, am blown away by the difference in feel of this bike from the average cruiser. Kawasaki Vulcans are thought to be the most comfortable cruiser motorcycle by many fans, and I definitely think they are contenders. Not only is this bike able to hold its own on the highway with its five-speed transmission capabilities - trust me, Kawasaki's Vulcan 900 Custom top speed leaves little to be desired - but it can also handle sweeping bends with a low seat height that gives control and confidence to even beginner riders.

The bottom line: the 2015 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom was made for those who wish to ride in comfort and style whenever and wherever they go.

