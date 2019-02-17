Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RumbleON : A Look at the 2015 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 01:22pm EST

What comes to mind when you see or hear the word smooth? The way whipped butter spreads onto your morning toast? The way your hair feels after a thorough deep-conditioning? Whatever your first thought may be, I'll bet it pales in comparison to the 2015 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom, whose silky smooth response and easy-to-control torque characteristics are enough to set your senses tingling. Still not convinced? Keep reading for my Kawasaki Vulcan 900 review.

With the look and feel of a custom cruiser motorcycle, this dangerously suave stock bike boasts a four-stroke, liquid-cooled V-twin engine with a displacement of 903cc. Described as 'dark and edgy' by many who have had the pleasure of riding this unique bike, the Vulcan 900 Custom features a low-slung seat, drag-style handlebars, as well as flat and glossy black finishes along its engine, pipes, and wheels (just to name a few), giving it the type of road presence that would make even the most stoic spectator weak in the knees.

I, for one, am blown away by the difference in feel of this bike from the average cruiser. Kawasaki Vulcans are thought to be the most comfortable cruiser motorcycle by many fans, and I definitely think they are contenders. Not only is this bike able to hold its own on the highway with its five-speed transmission capabilities - trust me, Kawasaki's Vulcan 900 Custom top speed leaves little to be desired - but it can also handle sweeping bends with a low seat height that gives control and confidence to even beginner riders.

The bottom line: the 2015 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom was made for those who wish to ride in comfort and style whenever and wherever they go.

[Attachment]

So, you're in the market to trade in motorcycle but don't know where to turn? Give RumbleOn a shot! No pressure-filled dealer interactions or gimmicks, we've got you covered in a safe and simple way to trade or sell a motorcycle online! Get your free, no obligation Cash Offer to sell your motorcycle sent to your inbox in just 15 minutes, and use it for a motorcycle trade in value for any vehicle we have in stock!

Read more about online motorcycle trades, here!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 17 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2019 18:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:37pINDIAN GIRLS' SPORTS PROGRAMME WINS LAUREUS SPORT FOR GOOD AWARD : Stellar moment in Mercedes-Benz's social commitment
PU
02:31pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Sogou, Wayfair, DBV Technologies, and Ferroglobe and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
02:31pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR YRCW, SOGO, ASTE AND GE : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
02:13pGAZPROM : Russia's Gazprombank freezes accounts of Venezuela's PDVSA - source
RE
02:06pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR IMMU, DBVT, MU AND TYME : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
02:01pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR YOGA, PRGO, NVDA AND UXIN : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
02:01pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, NVDA, MU and MHLD
GL
02:01pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
02:00pBORN TO BE BLUE : Baby delivered aboard JetBlue flight
AQ
01:58pDEVELOPMENT : Initiative Launched to Support Enterprises, Projects of Omani Students Abroad
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GAZPROM PAO : GAZPROM : Russia's Gazprombank freezes accounts of Venezuela's PDVSA - source
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : warns of no-deal Brexit, says has spent tens of millions preparing
3AZRIELI GROUP LTD : AZRIELI : Israel's Leumi to complete sale of credit card unit February 26
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Saudi crown prince launches audacious '£3.8 billion takeover bid' ..
5DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD : DR REDDY LABORATORIES : FDA lifts warning on Dr Reddy's Andhra Pradesh plant

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.