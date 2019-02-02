RumbleON : An Illustration of Motorcycle Helmet Laws By State

It's an understatement to say that your motorcycle helmet is essential. After all, your helmet is the thing that keeps your brain in your head, your head on your shoulders, and your life intact to ride another day. While I am not necessarily telling you how to live your life, wearing a helmet can keep you from getting a ticket, jail time, or becoming a vegetable. While approved helmets are equally as effective when it comes to safety measures across all states, the penalties associated with neglecting to wear one can differ.

Not all states have the same motorcycle helmet laws, so here is a handy infographic to illustrate them. I should note, it is the view of the writer that a helmet is-obviously- only useful when you wear it. While there are a lot of important things a helmet can accomplish, collecting dust shouldn't be considered one of them. The most effective and best motorcycle helmets are ones that are worn. Remember to go ATGATT and stay safe out there.

[Attachment]

