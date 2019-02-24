RumbleON : Are You As Schooled in Rider Lingo As You Think? (Quiz)

Good news -- we're going educate you on it.

Subcultures and lingo are as old as time, it seems. And when it comes to slang, bikers are no exception. There isn't an official biker dictionary, but trust me when I say it would be a thick book. These are terms that have been passed down from generation to generation and entrenched in every rider's lexicon. To be part of a motorcycle group is to belong to a fraternity of men and women whose passion is to ride and celebrate all things motorcycle related. It's more than just a group of people with a like-minded hobby, it's a family.

Whether you're a beginner rider, novice or pro, it's never too late to brush-up on rider slang. Not only does it make you look super cool, but it's a riders-only secret language that brings you closer to your group. Believe me, I'd love to include every slang word possible and there are a ton of them, but I'm going to start you off easy. Without further ado, let's get straight to it!

