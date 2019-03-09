Log in
News : Companies
RumbleON : Can You Match These Quotes to the Riders Who Said Them? (Quiz)

03/09/2019 | 04:10pm EST

When it comes to motorcycle culture, many famous motorcycle riders have left an indelible mark. As I say this, I realize many of you have probably begun imagining some of the riders I may be referring to: Barry Sheene, Valentino Rossi, Mike Hailwood, John McGuinness… The list goes on. Of course, all of these men have made notable contributions to our beloved sport, but I'd like to shift the limelight a bit and bring your attention to a few celebrity motorcycle enthusiasts you might be overlooking.

For instance, what about the men whose passion for motorcycles was displayed in movies or on stage, rather than on the track? I'm talking about the famous motorcycle riders who, when they weren't busy writing novels or starring on the silver screen, they were riding the roads on the back of an iron horse.

Compared to the riders we traditionally associate with the sport, many celebrities who ride motorcycles have been immortalized in the Hollywood Walk of Fame, others within the pages of our history textbooks. Regardless of their beginnings, however, one thing holds true for any who've ever ridden the iron horse: they never looked back.

For a more in-depth look at some of the celebrity motorcycle enthusiasts, and what each had to say about riding, take the quiz below. Who knows - you may have more in common with these personalities than you think!

If you want to trade in a motorcycle, RumbleOn welcomes trades of all kinds and we have a full inventory of Certified RumbleOn powersports and motorcycles for sale at great prices. If you want to trade in your current ride for an upgrade, then just submit your scooter, ATV, dirt bike, or any other powersport vehicle for a free Cash Offer, and you can have a Certified used motorcycle shipped for free with no hassle!

Sell Your Motorcycle the Easy Way, With No Listings and No Haggle!

RumbleOn is the easiest and best place to sell a motorcycle online for free. Get a cash offer for your bike, and after you get paid, we'll come pick up and ship your motorcycle at no cost!

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 09 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2019 21:09:13 UTC
