RumbleON : City Tips for Safe Highway Riding (Video)

02/10/2019 | 07:20pm EST

Riding a motorcycle is full of risk, and, of course, an increase in traffic increases that risk. When we commute on a highway or ride in the city, we have to stay on high alert at all times. Cagers are notoriously distracted individuals, and combine that distraction with highway speeds up to 70 mph and multiple lanes, we motorcyclists have to be prepared for everything.

While divided highways are statistically safer than most other roadways, hazards for a motorcyclist are still there. Whether you are commuting to work, or simply enjoy riding on the highway, I need you to stay safe out there. Here are some motorcycle safety tips for riding on a city highway.

What motorcycle safety tips would you add to this list? Leave a comment and let us know!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 10 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 00:19:08 UTC
