RumbleON : DISRUPTING THE VEHICLE SUPPLY CHAIN USING INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY JMP CONFERENCE PRESENTATION

02/25/2019 | 04:48pm EST

DISRUPTING THE VEHICLE SUPPLY CHAIN USINGINNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY

JMP CONFERENCE PRESENTATION

Marshall Chesrown

Chairman & CEOFEBRUARY 2019

Forward Looking Statements & Projections

This presentation includes financial forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements regarding RumbleOn, Inc. ("Company"), its business and prospects. This forward-looking information is based on assumptions and expectations which, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management as of the date of this presentation, are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results and performance to materially differ from results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 27, 2018, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this presentation, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The statements, information and estimates contained herein are based on information that the Company believes to be reliable as of today's date, but the Company cannot assure you that such statements, information or estimates are complete or accurate.

Without limiting the foregoing, the inclusion of the financial projections in this presentation should not be regarded as an indication that the Company considered, or now considers, them to be a reliable prediction of the future results. The financial projections were not prepared with a view towards public disclosure or with a view to complying with the published guidelines of the SEC, the guidelines established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants with respect to prospective financial information, or with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Neither the Company's independent auditors, nor any other independent accountants, have compiled, examined or performed any procedures with respect to the financial projections, nor have they expressed any opinion or any other form of assurance on such information or its achievability. Although the financial projections were prepared based on assumptions and estimates that the Company's management believes are reasonable, the Company provides no assurance that the assumptions made in preparing the financial projections will prove accurate or that actual results will be consistent with these financial projections. Projections of this type involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved.

OUR VISION

Disrupt the pre-owned vehicle supply chain through the use of innovative technology that aggregates, processes, and distributes inventory in a faster and more cost-efficient manner.

Acquire and distribute inventory through the only 100% online marketplace for all buyers and sellers.

Powerful Technology Platform

Massive Addressable MarketDisruptive Strategy

Agnostic Supply & DistributionRevenue Growth and Margin Expansion

Compelling Unit Economics

The Used Vehicle Market is Massive and Fragmented

$1 Tn+

5-6m

Annual Used

Vehicles

Vehicle Sales(1)

Listed on

Craigslist

50m+

50%

Annual Used

% of Vehicles

Retail Vehicle

Sales Peer-to-

Sales(1)

Peer(1)

Graph: Aggregation of multiple sources.

Market data is from U.S. Census Bureau 2017 Retail Sales by Industry1Edmunds.com 2017 Used Vehicle Market report and Publicly-listed dealership filings

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 21:47:12 UTC
