RumbleON : Grab Your Bike With the Loudest Pipes, ROT Rally Austin is Back

This year, the 24th annual biker rally in Austin, Texas, is all that you could hope for from the Lonestar State.

Now, I'm no stranger to a good ol' fashioned biker rally. I've lost count of the number of rallies I've gone to over the years. Still, few have captured my attention like the annual Republic of Texas Biker Rally held in Austin, Texas.

Video Source: RumbleOn at ROT Rally 2018

This year, the rally will take place from June 13th through the 16th at the Travis County Exposition Center, and the fun starts as soon as you set foot on rally grounds. Registration begins on Thursday at 8 a.m., and once you've found real estate for your RV or campsite (oh yes-it's one of those events), it's a biker free-for-all!

While there are countless attractions to keep you busy for days (literally), you'll definitely want to check out these ROT Rally 2019 events while you're there:

ROT Rally Motorcycle Parade to Congress & 6th Street

What better way to bring in the weekend than to cruise down one of the most iconic streets in Texas alongside a community of bikers who's just as ready to get their TGIF on as you are? That's what you'll get when you participate in ROT Rally's 24th Annual Motorcycle Parade, which kicks off at 7:45 p.m. sharp on Friday, June 14th.

Video Source: Sam Cates YouTube

Get ready for some memorable cityscapes as you and your fellow rally goers ride downtown all the way to Congress Avenue. Thanks to the Austin PD, you'll have 11 miles of smooth sailing until you reach your destination. Once there, not only will the Texas Capitol be waiting for you in all its glory, but so will thousands of spectators who've gathered to have a damn good time at the ROT Congress Party.

Your bike, and thousands more, will be lined up for all to admire as you party biker style and enjoy all that the 'Live Music Capital Of the World' has to offer. Let me tell you, if you've never been to a biker rally before, the Congress Party is an awesome glimpse into the rest of the weekend.

ROT Rally food courts, custom bike shows, and motorcycle installations, OH MY!

After the largest biker parade you'll see in a downtown district, you might wonder if you'll have any energy left to enjoy the rest that ROT Rally 2019 has in store for you-I know I did. But, life is short, my dudes, so be sure to soak it all while you're there because 365 days can be an excruciating countdown once it's all said and done.

Among the many highlights of your ROT Rally Austin experience, none offers a better taste of Texas than the food. Seriously. One year, I spent an entire day gorging myself on beer, TexMex, Wood Fired Pizza, and BBQ before I realized where I was. I think that might've been my first-ever food coma...

Needless to say, I learned a valuable lesson that day: when you're at ROT Rally Austin it's important to pace yourself, especially when there's still so much left to see, including the Daughters of Custom Bike Build. Last year, father-daughter duo Roy and Nikki Martin of Roy's Toys Customs won the 2018 build, and it was ahh-mazing. This year, ROT Rally and Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys have teamed up to bring Roy and Nikki back for an absolute must-see event! Check out ROT Rally's website for what to expect from this daring pair in 2019, and don't forget to enter yourself into the competition!

And if the custom bike build competition doesn't quite do it for you, then check out Installation Alley where even more motorcycle magic happens. Does your bike need an oil change? Maybe a good wash and wax? What about a few decorative pinstripes? You'll find it all at Installation Alley, and I assure you, you won't be disappointed.

On-site tattoos, AMA Supermoto, a Military Bike Giveaway, and Texas Rollergirls Rock-n-Rollerderby®, will also be featured at ROT Rally 2019, so you do NOT want to miss out!

Music. Sweet, sweet music.

What's a party without some wholesome beats? That's exactly why this year's rally will be hosting musical talents like Tom Keifer from Cinderella, Kings Of Chaos, Jackyl, and Richie Kotzen. But make sure you check out ROT Rally's lineup so you don't miss your favorite act!

Here's my advice for the rally newbies out there: BE SMART. This rally will be chock-full of fun, but if you aren't behaving safely, you won't have nearly as much fun as I've had in years past!

