RumbleON : Harley-Davidson Touring Motorcycle Review

Here's a Look at the Harley-Davidson Touring Motorcycle Family

If you're addicted to traveling to new, unfamiliar places, then you're like me. I love long rides without any particular destination in mind. If you're like me, then trust me, we aren't alone. Long tours are like music to the ears of many riders, and Harley recognizes that with its Touring family.

While most bikes aren't well equipped to handle those long and leisurely drives, that's not a problem for the Harley-Davidson Touring Bikes. The Harley Touring Models are a selection of bikes designed for the adventurers who love the idea of riding in style and comfort, but also don't want to compromise on the traditional feel and experience of riding. This bike family has a powerful engine, smooth functionality, and more than you've ever thought to ask for. Lucky for you, Harley Touring Motorcycles refuse to settle for anything less than awesome, and they're exactly the bikes you're looking for if you don't want to settle for anything less than the iconic Harley brand.

For an in-depth look at some of these road beasts, click the videos for walk-arounds, first rides, and reviews by some of YouTube's best bike vloggers. New to riding?

Harley-Davidson Road King

has its title for a very obvious reason - it's earned it. Compared to some Harley-Davidson models, it's very simple in its design, look, and feel, but it's easy to see the thought and detail that went into determining the foundation of this ride. It's the most traditional-looking bike in the Touring family. This bike comes without a stereo or excessively designed or decorated lighting. What you see is what you get, but you may be surprised you won't be asking for much more. This bike has a 64-inch wheelbase and is long and heavy (at 791 pounds), which allows it to ride so smoothly that it will be hard to go back to other bike options.

Harley Street Glide

It's rated as the top-selling touring model in the U.S, and it's easy to see why the Harley-Davidson Street Glide earned the top spot. This ride is all about smooth sailing, while still coming with some great features like Reflex Linked Brakes with ABS, dual halogen headlights, audio system, and One-Touch latches for the saddlebags. It's very easy to ride and very easy to handle because of a new Showa fork, and will really allow you to focus and concentrate on sightseeing rather than maneuvering.

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

If you want a more assertive look, take a Harley Road Glide for a spin. Its shark nose front makes a big style statement, and it's a perfect bike for the single rider who's just looking to drive. This bike is also equipped with a touchscreen display, and it has a chrome finish that really adds a cherry on top of the look and feel. It has free moving forks that help to make a smooth ride, but also has a little more vibration than the other bikes, which results in a more 'traditional' feel when it starts up. If you like the more assertive style choice, this might just be the one for you.

Harley Road King Special

Some riders consider the Harley-Davidson Road King Special to be one of the best bikes in the Harley Touring family, and while you'll have to decide that for yourself, it's not hard to see why. This bike is a pleasure and comfort to ride and has a slightly more simplistic look than other options in the Touring selection. The Harley Road King Special gets even more down-to-the-basics than the Road King and doesn't have even a hint of chrome. It's got an 18-inch rear wheel and a 19-inch front that really adds to the visual appeal of the bike. There's no passing lamps, no windshield, and no touring pack. This ride is for those who are just looking to ride and are more interested in the long-haul than extra additions.

Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic

If you're looking to ride with someone else, the Harley Electra Glide Ultra Classic is a perfect choice from the Touring family. It has vibration isolated footboards, a stereo system for all of your entertainment desires, and it's all about comfort. This ride is perfect for the long roads and long drives, and it rides just as smoothly as all the other members of the family, despite its heavy size and weight. This might be your best pick if you're looking to tour around the country on a long expedition.

Harley Street Glide Special

Just as smooth as the Road King, but with a little more flare, the Harley-Davidson Street Glide does not disappoint. This bike also comes with more than enough functionality regarding bag space, and it also sports a big front fairing. It's decked out with a touchscreen and voice-activated phone, music, and GPS system. If you're looking for some extra features but still want an effortless ride, this could be right up your alley.

Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

The Harley Road Glide Special has a great all-around look and performs with ease because of its spring preload adjustable emulsion shocks. It has a re-positioned exhaust to keep things from heating up too much, especially in the rear area where a potential passenger might tag along for the ride. This is a premium bike with some premium features, which helps to elevate your riding experience, no matter how short the road may be.

Harley Road Glide Ultra

The Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra, despite its touring look and intentions, has a surprisingly sporty drive to it. The size of the bike might suggest that it wouldn't take turns and weaves well, but it handles easily. It has a great ride-by-wire throttle that helps give it proper engine control. This bike might just be the perfect pick if you're looking to ride on long, weaving roads with a partner right behind you, all while staying comfortable.

Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Low

The Harley Ultra Limited Low is a surprisingly low ride bike that can be an excellent pick for everyone because of its lowered front and rear suspension, which makes it the lowest seat height in the touring line at 26.5 inches. It also has reduced diameter grips, so that it won't be a hassle to reach the handlebars. Every feature of this bike is within easy reach and doesn't require too much concentration to make it ride smoothly, which means you can focus more on the sights. This ride really puts you and your passenger close to the pavement and lets you feel at one with the road.

Harley Ultra Limited

The Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited has almost everything that someone could be looking for in a touring bike, from the 107 engine to the heated hand grips. It's an option that's perfect for the long-haul cruise. It has electronic cruise control, a touch screen, and a premium carrier that can hold way more items than you're likely to bring along. When you pair this with some really great Harley styling and its convenience, this is a great travel bike pick.

Regardless of what bike you choose to be 'the one', with the selection and features that good ol' classic Harley-Davidson has given us time after time, you really can't go wrong with any of these choices on the touring line. It's all about finding the bike that fits your needs, motives, and personality, and we're sure that each bike has its perfect owner.

