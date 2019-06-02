RumbleON : Hit The Road This Summer with These Road Trip Tips

Before you hit the pavement this summer, you need to know how to plan a road trip.

Temperatures are heating up, the kids are almost out of school, and your workload has started to ease up (hopefully). It's that time of year again, summertime baby!

With summer also comes a favorite of mine: the road trip. The open road is your friend this summer season, and I've got you covered with helpful road trip advice.

The perfect road trip is within reach. It's all about how you approach it.

So, you've got your bags packed, the car is gassed up and you're ready to eat up some pavement. Easy there, cowboy. Have you done any prep work besides deciding what you'll be wearing the next few days? If you haven't, below is a helpful list with some not-so-known items to help make your summer road trip a memorable experience for all the right reasons.

Give your car a good clean before and during the trip.

For all the fuel stops you'll eventually make, there's bound to be a snack or two you'll buy in the process and a wrapper may find its way under your seat. That's fine, but keeping your car clean will eliminate junk buildup and make for a comfortable ride.

Have your mechanic give the car a good look.

A road trip will put your car to the test. Unless you know your car inside and out mechanically, there's one person you should trust to make sure it's okay to take on a long road trip. Fluid levels, brakes, tires and everything else should be checked by your mechanic to ensure the vehicle is good to go.

Be prepared for the unexpected.

Some things are certain when you're on a road trip, and those are hiccups. These may include inclement weather, heavier-than-usual traffic, literal roadblocks and more. My advice? Expect the unexpected. More often than not, you're going to go deal with something putting a dent in your schedule.

Don't stick to just highways.

The excitement of a road trip isn't what you see from the highway, but what lay beyond the pavement. I'm not saying you need to go offroading, especially if your car isn't equipped to do it. What I am saying is be adventurous and take random exits to explore what else is out there.

Pro Tip: Want a handy road-trip planner that locates historical landmarks, must-see places, and more? Use our interactive map to begin your journey, and we will be your navigator! Just set your departure and destination points, and we'll make sure your custom route is filled with exciting and memorable stops along the way. Download the RumbleOn App to use our unique road trip planner!

Plan ahead by preloading your phone with entertainment.

There are plenty of things to do on a road trip. There was a time before cell phones when entertainment consisted of playing games, singing along to songs and just staring out the window. The kids are spoiled these days. There are so many entertainment apps and internet fun that can be had during a road trip. As long as you're not in the driver's seat, take a deep dive into what your phone and carrier offer.

Split up driving time.

This is by far one of the most important road travel tips. My number one long road trip tip is to always either pull over or have your passenger take over on driving duty (as long as they are a licensed driver) once you start to slip. None of us are He-Man; exhaustion will hit us at some point no matter how tough you are. The best thing to do is play it safe on road trips because it isn't just your life that's important, it's the others in your car, too.

Planning ahead is one of the best road trip tips I can pass along. Nobody just picks up and goes without making sure everything is checked off their list. The better prepared you are, the more epic your summer road trip will be.

