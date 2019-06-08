RumbleON : Hogs 4 Paws Rides to Wildlife Ranch in the Name of Animal Rescue

L.A.M.A. Dallas-San Antonio and Adopt-A-Shelter Come Together to Help Shelter Animals

It's hard not to smile when every way you turn there's another furry critter just begging for your undivided attention. That's exactly what Hogs 4 Paws charity riders experienced when they visited the Sharkarosa Wildlife Ranch in Pilot Point, Texas, on Saturday, June 8th.

Those who participated in the H4P Red River Rescue Ride met for a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. at the American Eagle Harley-Davidson in Corinth, Texas. At 10 a.m., it was 'Kick-Stands-Up,' and bikers began their ride through scenic Denton County horse country, eventually ending at the ranch.

Once there, bikers were greeted with smiles and homemade animal feed bags for the exotic creatures that took residence within the 126-acre Sharkarosa Wildlife Ranch . After the events at Sharkarosa, Rescue Riders made their way to Hogs 4 Paws official sponsor Texas Roadhouse for a filling and fun lunch.

Read more about the mission of Hogs 4 Paws and its founders right here, and sign up for the Adopt-A-Shelter program to make a difference in the lives of shelter animals.

