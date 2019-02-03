Log in
RumbleON : How Much Extra Will You Pay for a Brand New Motorcycle?

0
02/03/2019 | 01:19pm EST

If you decide to shop for new motorcycles at your local dealer, you should expect a lot of surprise charges that add on to the out-the-door price of your bike. Taxes and all sorts of dealer fees are added when you buy a new motorcycle: freight, license, documentation, registration, and service, to name a few.

Do you know how to calculate a Keystone Markup? How about annual motorcycle depreciation value? Check out this slideshow that explains some of the math, and you'll see why both you and your wallet are better off when you buy a used motorcycle.

To read more on the topic, check out this article for a little more in-depth coverage.

NOTE: If you're currently viewing on mobile, tap the blue full-screen icon to see the slideshow.

...

If you want to avoid all the trouble of locating, inspecting, and buying a used motorcycle from a public listing site or ad page, give RumbleOn a try. Where else can you buy a cheap used motorcycle online and have it shipped for free? RumbleOn has the largest online inventory of used motorcycles for sale online, and every RumbleOn Certified used vehicle comes with free shipping and a three day money back and Rideability Guarantee! Shop for used motorcycles and find a great first ride to hit the road in style!

Trade or sell a motorcycle for cash the easy way.



Want to get rid of your old ride before you buy another one? Trade or sell for cash to a ready buyer, RumbleOn will buy your bike on the spot! Just submit your motorcycle for a free, no obligation Cash Offer by entering its details and uploading a few photos. RumbleOn will give you a guaranteed Cash Offer to buy it or use the value as a trade-in. RumbleOn accepts trade-ins of all kinds, and we will even handle all the transaction paperwork for free!

The best part? We'll come to pick up your vehicle free of charge, all you have to do is sit back and get paid. You can also get your cash as soon as the same day we receive your paperwork! Don't sell a motorcycle the old-fashioned way, rumble on!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 03 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2019 18:18:09 UTC
