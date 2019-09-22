RumbleON : How does RumbleOn's O.B.O. Program work for cars, trucks, and SUVs?

It's simple! If you get an offer from one of our competitors to buy your vehicle, just send it to us and we'll raise your RumbleOn Cash Offer! We are so confident that we can beat any offer from our competitors that we'll give you an extra $250 e-Gift Card if we can't.

Does RumbleOn's O.B.O. Program beat competing offers?

We do! Here's how it works:

Submit your vehicle's VIN number for a cash offer from RumbleOn. In just 15 minutes, we'll send you a real-time RumbleOn Cash Offer. If you think you can get a better value for your vehicle than RumbleOn's original cash offer, then send us proof of a legitimate competing dealership's offer within five days of issuance. Our team will review it further. If we're able to beat this new dealer offer, we'll send you a revised RumbleOn Cash Offer. If we are unable to beat the dealership, we'll send you a $250 e-Gift Card reward just for participating in our O.B.O. Program.

How do I get my $250 with the RumbleOn O.B.O. program?

If we are unable to beat the competing dealership's offer for your car, truck, or SUV, then you'll need to fill out this form in order to get the ball rolling on your $250 reward. Once the form is complete and you've provided us with the required documentation and a formal bill of sale, we'll email you an online Rewards Genius code to access the $250 e-Gift Card reward. Processing can take up to six (6) weeks.

What's a RumbleOn 'O.B.O.' Cash Offer?

'Our Best Offer' means you'll be getting the maximum value for your car, truck, or SUV. We do not base our cash offers on Kelley Blue Book values; instead, we collect live market data and assign a real value to your vehicle. This way, you never have to worry about haggling at a dealership.

Do I have to accept my O.B.O. Cash Offer?

No, all RumbleOn Cash Offers are no-obligation, so you can choose to forgo your offer at any time. Keep in mind, however, that cash offers from RumbleOn expire five (5) days after you initially receive one. During this time, you're free to shop around and visit an official, licensed dealership to find a better offer (though, we'd be surprised if you did!).

While we are incredibly confident in our O.B.O. program, RumbleOn recognizes that you might want to explore different options, so go for it! Just know we'll always be ready and willing to do business with you, even if that means outdoing our competitors!

