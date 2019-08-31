RumbleON : How to Rally, Sturgis® 2019 Edition (Video)

Nick and Will are back at it with their motorcycle know-how.

Only this time they're leaving the garage and bringing their skills all the way to Sturgis, South Dakota!

If you're a biker, nothing beats a full nine days of riding through the rugged foothills of South Dakota while spending quality time with a community of people who love riding more than life itself. The Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™ is the embodiment of a true biker haven, and it was the place to be from August 2nd through the 9th. Truthfully, if Sturgis® were one of the motorcycle rallies near me, I'd be making the pilgrimage every year.

Nonetheless, there to experience the magic of this world-renowned event firsthand were RumbleOn hosts Nick and Will. On top of finding out just what makes you bikers tick, these two partnered up to learn best motorcycle rally practices from Sturgis® connoisseurs, which they eagerly reveal in their latest video.

Events like the Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™ bring people from all over the world together for a week and a half of breathtaking American scenery, winding hill climbs, and events that promote camaraderie and a mutual respect for the biker way of life. Rally-goers come from all walks of life, their common thread being a thirst for the open road, and during their voyage, Nick and Will met several individuals who shared their views on the culture and what going to Sturgis® means to them.

In the end, it's not simply about showing up with a set of pipes that can rumble with the best of them; it's about forging ties with other motorcyclists and solidifying your passion for the sport. If there's one thing we learned while at Sturgis® 2019, it's that showing up with anything other than a good attitude goes against biker code, and you don't mess with the code.

