RumbleON : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

05/24/2019 | 08:14pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Levy Peter

5/20/2019

RumbleON, Inc. [RMBL]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

C/O RUMBLEON, INC., 1350

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

LAKESHORE DRIVE, SUITE 160

___ X ___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

Chief Operating Officer /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

COPPELL, TX 75019

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Class B Common Stock

54983

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Number of

(Instr. 5)

Shares

(1)

(3)

(3)

Class B

(4)

Restricted Stock Units

Common

72000

D

Stock

(2)

(3)

(3)

Class B

(4)

Restricted Stock Units

Common

50000

D

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") representing a contingent right to receive 90,000 shares of Class B Common Stock were granted on November 20, 2017. Of this amount, 18,000 shares of Class B Common Stock have vested and delivered to the reporting person.
  2. RSUs representing a contingent right to receive 50,000 shares of Class B Common Stock were granted on June 1, 2018.
  3. RSUs vest (1) 20% on the last day of the thirteenth month following the grant date, (2) 2.5% monthly on the last day of each month beginning on the last day of the fourteenth month following the grant date through the last of the twenty-fifth month following the grant date and (3) 4.17% monthly on the last day of each month beginning on the last day of the twenty-sixth month following the grant date through the last day of the thirty-seventh month following the grant date. The shares underlying the vested RSUs will be delivered to the Reporting Person on an annual basis during the thirteenth months following the grant date.
  4. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of Class B Common Stock.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficer

Other

Levy Peter

C/O RUMBLEON, INC.Chief Operating Officer

1350 LAKESHORE DRIVE, SUITE 160

COPPELL, TX 75019

Signatures

/s/ Peter Levy

5/24/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2019 00:13:04 UTC
