RumbleON : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Date of Event Requiring
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
|
|
|
Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
|
|
|
Levy Peter
|
|
|
5/20/2019
|
RumbleON, Inc. [RMBL]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
|
C/O RUMBLEON, INC., 1350
|
_____ Director
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
|
|
|
LAKESHORE DRIVE, SUITE 160
|
___ X ___ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
|
|
|
|
Chief Operating Officer /
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
5. If Amendment, Date
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
COPPELL, TX 75019
|
|
Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
2. Amount of Securities
|
3. Ownership
|
|
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
Beneficially Owned
|
Form: Direct
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
(D) or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class B Common Stock
|
|
|
54983
|
D
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
1. Title of Derivate Security
|
|
2. Date Exercisable
|
3. Title and Amount of
|
4. Conversion
|
5. Ownership
|
6. Nature of Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
and Expiration Date
|
Securities Underlying
|
or Exercise
|
Form of
|
Beneficial Ownership
|
|
|
(MM/DD/YYYY)
|
Derivative Security
|
Price of
|
Derivative
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Derivative
|
Security:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security
|
Direct (D) or
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
Title
|
Amount or
|
|
|
|
|
Indirect (I)
|
|
|
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
Class B
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
Restricted Stock Units
|
Common
|
72000
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
Class B
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
Restricted Stock Units
|
Common
|
50000
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") representing a contingent right to receive 90,000 shares of Class B Common Stock were granted on November 20, 2017. Of this amount, 18,000 shares of Class B Common Stock have vested and delivered to the reporting person.
-
RSUs representing a contingent right to receive 50,000 shares of Class B Common Stock were granted on June 1, 2018.
-
RSUs vest (1) 20% on the last day of the thirteenth month following the grant date, (2) 2.5% monthly on the last day of each month beginning on the last day of the fourteenth month following the grant date through the last of the twenty-fifth month following the grant date and (3) 4.17% monthly on the last day of each month beginning on the last day of the twenty-sixth month following the grant date through the last day of the thirty-seventh month following the grant date. The shares underlying the vested RSUs will be delivered to the Reporting Person on an annual basis during the thirteenth months following the grant date.
-
Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of Class B Common Stock.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
Relationships
|
|
Director
|
10% OwnerOfficer
|
Other
|
Levy Peter
C/O RUMBLEON, INC.Chief Operating Officer
1350 LAKESHORE DRIVE, SUITE 160
COPPELL, TX 75019
|
Signatures
|
|
|
/s/ Peter Levy
|
5/24/2019
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
RumbleON Inc. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2019 00:13:04 UTC