RumbleON : It's a Good Time to Tune In for an Auto Tune-Up

There are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes and a car tune up. If your car is approaching the 100,000-mile mark, it's time to get serious about getting a tune-up.

What is a car tune up?

Think of it like giving your car a reset complete with new parts, fluids and more. The first thing that comes to mind when a tune-up is mentioned is the cost.

A car tune up cost can be substantial depending on what you need to be done and where you take it. Major brand mechanic shops are going to charge you an arm and a leg, but you also don't want to perform a tune-up without knowing what you're doing. This is where we come in. There are simple fixes and car maintenance tasks that can be made if you're willing to put in the time and use some elbow grease. You'll be amazed at how much money you'll save and the knowledge you'll gain when you perform an auto tune up yourself.

In our latest how-to video, our trusty gearheads, Nick and Will, will guide you through a simple tune-up. You'll learn how to change spark plugs, replace a custom air filter, and change your oil. Doing this will extend the life of your car and help keep it running well for years to come.

Ready to rumble? Let's dive in.

