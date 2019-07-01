RumbleON : Load Up Your Playlist With The Best Summer Road Trip Tunes

This playlist will turn your summer road trip into a cool ride.

Road trips are just the best. Yes, you can always get to your destination faster when you hop on a plane. Road trips are a favorite American pastime and surely one for me as well. While other families flew to their vacation spots, you would find my family packed into a compact car making our way across the country.

As is the case on any trip you take, having a playlist with your favorite tunes is a must. I need music playing at all times in general, but it's never more important than when you're stuck in a car for hours on end. Your sanity will be tested if you aren't prepared. Sure, the radio is always there to use but who wants to hear the same commercials, or worse, the signal getting cut out when you're in the middle of nowhere. Don't bother with the radio: it's time to graduate to a playlist.

Prepare thine ears for maximum auditory pleasure.

This isn't just any playlist, it's a summer jam session that's going to rock your face off. If you're a soft music type, this may not be for you. It's a summer road trip for goodness sake! Amp up the energy and let the open road take you away.

'I Get Around' by the Beach Boys. I have a soft spot for these California legends, so naturally, they needed to be included on the playlist. Also, it's just a great song overall. Roll down the windows and turn this one up.

'Bennie and the Jets' by Elton John. This song has a great groove to it. Plus, who doesn't love them some Elton John? His mastery of the piano and vibrant melodies make this tune a must-listen for your road trip.

'Mustang Sally' by Wilson Pickett. Another favorite of mine, this song is just straight up bad***. Pickett's gravely voice accentuates the song so well and the bluesy groove has you feeling as if you're actually riding in an old Mustang.

'Runnin' Down a Dream' by Tom Petty. From the opening guitar riff to the last cymbal crash, this song is rock n' roll to its core. Of all the most recognizable Tom Petty songs, this one is by far my favorite.

'Miserlou' by Dick Dale. This tune might be as famous for its shredding guitar as the number of movies it's been in. The moment the intro hits you, it's all uphill from there. Just be careful not to blow a speaker.

'Ramblin' Man' by The Allman Brothers Band. Ah, this one is a true classic. Duane Allman's guitar skills are on display throughout the tune and you simply can't help but sing along with the lyrics.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen. What begins as a ballad moves into a hard-rock cadence only to end in ballad-style once again. If you've got friends tagging along on your trip, this is a sure-fire way to get the car energized.

'Dancing In The Street' by Martha and The Vandellas. I love me an oldie and this is one you'll for sure recognize. Motown was one of my favorite musical time periods and this song was one of its best hits. Don't be shy and have an impromptu dance session at the next stoplight.

'Born To Be Wild' by Steppenwolf. This song was made famous in Easy Rider and has been a huge hit since. The lyrics are perfect for a road trip and it's just a hard-rockin' song. You can get in some air guitar practice, too.

'Hotel California' by The Eagles. Find me one person that has never heard this song and I'll hand them $100, no questions asked. It's the kind of tune that makes you want to stick your hand out the window and wave it with the wind.

So, there you have it. By all means, add more songs to this list, but these are a great start. The more songs you have at your disposal the better. Make this summer's road trip one for the books and start planning out your playlist now!

Trade your old vehicle for anything!

RumbleOn has summer-ready vehicles available for trade! The best part is you can use your old vehicle trade-in value towards a car, truck, ATV, motorcycle, dirt bike and more! We mean it when we say you can trade for anything! Plus, each vehicle comes standard with a third party full condition report, 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee, 3-Day or 150-mile Money Back Guarantee, and affordable shipping to your driveway. We'll even pick up your old vehicle for free. Learn more!