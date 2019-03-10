RumbleON : My Picks for Best Motorcycles Under $10,000

Buying the best motorcycle under $10,000 isn't as far-fetched an idea as you think.

Motorcycles are a lot like people; we come in different shapes, styles, colors, strengths, and weaknesses. But unlike people, motorcycles are paired with a price point. The beauty is that there's a perfect bike out there for everyone, it's just a matter of finding it. While the selection process can be a stressful one, especially if you're a beginner, it doesn't have to be.

There are lots of affordable motorcycles. Expensive does not always equal 'better.' But, you have to be careful because plenty of brands claim that they are 'affordable' or a 'steal' for a reason. While you should decide your own budget that you're comfortable with, I'm going to give you the best motorcycle options for under 10k broken down by specific categories.

The best beginner motorcycle you can get on the cheap.

Honda Rebel 500

This bike is going to be a perfect option for those that are beginner riders. It's known for its fantastic navigation and maneuverability. It has a low seat height at 27.2-inches, a low ride bar, and mid-mount pegs, and all of those qualities help to contribute to an effortless ride. It's easy to handle because it's lighter than a lot of its competitors, but it still holds strong and sturdy when it comes to cornering clearance. The 43mm fork handles breaking like a breeze, and the linear clutch is spot on. Here are some more specifics for you:

Price: $5,999

Horsepower: 45.9

Miles per gallon: 61

Weight: 408 lbs

Fuel capacity: 3 gallons

Engine type: 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin four-stroke

The best cruiser motorcycle you can buy for only 10,000 one-dollar bills.

Harley-Davidson Iron 883

This bike is retro, retro, retro, but still has some of the modern day performance you'd want. It is a blast from the past, so if that look and style are your forte, have at it! It comes with some updated emulsion shocks that help it to ride the road well, and its cartridge helps it handle bumpy or uneven sections, so this is a good potential option for an urban area. It's a classic bike for a person that can value the classics, so if you're looking for an entirely modern option, this might not be the right choice.

It's also a good contender if you're looking to customize, so keep that in mind. While it has a lean angle of 28 degrees, touching down shouldn't be a problem. It sports a 19-inch front wheel and 16-inch rear, but it won't throw you off balance because of the width. This is a secure feeling bike that you really can't go wrong with, and it's got that Harley class.

Price: $8,999

Horsepower: 46.7

Miles per gallon: 51

Weight: 545 lbs

Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

Engine type: Air-Cooled, Evolution

The best sport motorcycle is within an affordable reach.

Suzuki GSX250R



This bike is for all of your sporty riders out there. It's a mean street machine that hearkens back to track days while being able to wind around mountain roads. This particular bike brings the thrill of the Katana while featuring a powerful engine. It also features a funky and futuristic reverse-lit LCD instrument panel, bright halogen headlight, slimmer fuel tank, KYB suspension components, and slick-looking 10-spoke wheels. Talk about style; this bike has it all without sacrificing performance. And, at just under $5,000, it's easily affordable for any bike junkie that wants to get the most out of their motorcycle. Price: $4,499

Horsepower: 24.7

Miles per gallon: 61

Weight: 392.4 lbs

Fuel capacity: 3.9 gallons

Engine type: 248cc parallel-twin four-stroke

Regardless of what your personal favorite is on the list, all of these bikes are great potential options, all without putting a hefty dent in your wallet. They prove to ride well, are easy to handle, and have a look and feel that will be sure to catch a few glimpses. You really can't go wrong with any of these picks, so choose whatever strikes your fancy!

