Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RumbleON : Oh Hail No! How to Keep Your Car Protected During a Hailstorm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/09/2019 | 07:18pm EDT

The best way to protect your car from hail starts with where you live.

Look, I like bigtime storms just as much as the next weather nerd, but if any of it results in my hard-earned money being spent to replace something, I get grumpy.

Spring is the stormy season and hail doesn't come as a surprise. It's the size of the hail that can catch you off guard. From pea and dime-size hail to softball, I've seen it all. The worst part is the aftermath, especially on your vehicle.

What's the best way to sell a car? RumbleOn!

Get fast cash or trade in for something new. It's all 100% online!

Listen up: here is how to protect your car from hail.

No matter if it's a car, truck, ATV, or motorcycle: hail is the absolute worst no matter what you drive or ride. Short of moving away to a place that never has to worry about this pain-in-the-butt weather phenomenon, below are a few ways you can protect you and your ride when the threat of hail presents itself.

Stay in your vehicle.

Never, ever leave your car for any reason during a hailstorm. Do you know what it feels like to get hit by a hailstone? You don't ever want to know. No matter the size of any hailstone, it's going to hurt. Hailstones bigger than dimes (mainly golf ball and softball size) can even be fatal. Some quick math, according to The Dallas Morning News, the speed at which hailstones fall depends on their size. Marble-size hail falls at around 20-mph while baseball-size can exceed 100-mph.

Be smart; don't go outside.

Find covered parking.

Whether it's your garage, parking garage, overpass, gas station, or wherever else you can find protection, do it. Hail can form at a moment's notice with disastrous effects. Have a game-plan. If you're going to be on the road during your work commute or a road trip, keep your eyes to the sky and, most importantly, any covered areas to help keep you and your car safe.

Buy a hail car cover.

Finding shelter during a hail storm can be difficult, especially while on the road. Nobody wants dents or dings to ruin their day, which is where a hail cover can come in handy. You can find one at your local auto shop or online. The more you spend will determine the level of protection you get, but, comparatively, the investment is worth what you would end up paying after a disastrous hailstorm.


If you don't have a proper car hail protector, improvise.

I get it; you don't want your car or truck damaged from hail. Nobody does. But, if given a chance to cover it, even in the simplest way possible, it'll do more good than bad. Blankets, floor mats, or any other coverage you can use will help.

You may not come out totally unscathed, but every little bit helps. Everyone wishes they could cover their car and not have to deal with any damage, but it's better to get out of the situation in much better shape than you would've expected beforehand. A hail proof car cover may not be possible at all times, but some protection can be within reach.


Hail is nothing to mess with. It can cause severe to your car and even yourself. Your safety is never worth protecting your vehicle over, but there are ways to help keep the damage minimal. Heed the above advice for the next time you catch yourself in a hailstorm. This time of year is beautiful but can also be the cause of powerful storms that carry hail.

Be smart and take care of yourself!

We have damage-free vehicles at RumbleOn.

Hail can be a real drag, but none of our cars in stock have any damage. All used cars and trucks for sale come with a 90-Day Mechanical Guarantee, 3-Day 150-Mile Money Back Guarantee, third-party full condition report, and affordable shipping straight to your driveway.

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 09 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2019 23:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:10pSEOWONINTECH : SEOWON Receives an Approval of FCC Part 96 (CBRS) with MiMo 4x4, Cat.15 Outdoor CPE
BU
08:06pMANCHESTER UNITED : make £40mn bid for Crystal Palace's Wan-Bissaka
AQ
08:03pSALISBURY BANCORP : Bank Offers Free Seminar on Buying Your First Home And Credit Scores
PU
08:03pHELMERICH & PAYNE : Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference 3.3 MB
PU
08:01pFashion Icon Jason Wu to Take the Stage at CES Asia 2019
BU
07:56pEXCLUSIVE : Some big tech firms cut employees' access to Huawei, muddying 5G rollout
RE
07:49pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures, Mexico peso gain on U.S.-Mexico deal
RE
07:48pELI LILLY AND : Trulicity® (dulaglutide) significantly reduced major cardiovascular events for broad range of people with type 2 diabetes
PU
07:39pAcucela Receives Orphan Designation From the EMA for Emixustat for the Treatment of Stargardt Disease
BU
07:31pCJ LiveCity Corporation and AEG to Jointly Pursue Building Korea's First World Class Arena
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SONY CORP : SONY : Microsoft unveils next-gen "Project Scarlett" Xbox console for release in 2020
2RAYTHEON : RAYTHEON : United Technologies to merge aerospace business with Raytheon
3DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures, Mexico peso gain on U.S.-Mexico deal
4BP PLC : BP : Greenpeace activists halt BP's North Sea oil rig
5CJ LiveCity Corporation and AEG to Jointly Pursue Building Korea's First World Class Arena

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About