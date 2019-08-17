RumbleON : Recap of SturgisⓇ Motorcycle Rally™ 2019

What was SturgisⓇ 2019 like? You had to be there…

Kidding! Well, sort of. I mean, there's nothing like experiencing the world's largest motorcycle rally for yourself to really get a sense of what it means to be a 'biker,' but life happens, I get it!

For all you guys and gals who couldn't make it out this year, here were the highlights: $3 beers, used motorcycles for sale onsite, a custom bike sweeps, plus a RumbleOn-themed 3D TossUp game and Cash Grab, each promising lucky participants the chance to win cash prizes galore. And believe me, there were many!

NOTE: If viewing on mobile, please tap the blue full-screen icon for the best experience.

Unsurprisingly, the $3 beers were all the rage this year at SturgisⓇ, and the Rumble Rally Girls certainly spiced things up! From participating in photo-ops to assisting fortuitous rally-goers with the 3D TossUp game and Cash Grab, these ladies were the real stars of the show. That is, next to the 100+ used motorcycles for sale that were sittin' purdy around our pavilion. Yes, we delivered the bikes, folks, you just had to bring the bucks.

Not to mention, we had several onsite specialists there to help anyone looking to sell their bike get their best cash offer. There wasn't a frown or side-eye in sight at SturgisⓇ 2019 and it's easy to understand why: it's a biker haven, 216 hours of nonstop fun and awe-inspiring sights, and the most memorable nine days you'll spend on two wheels.

