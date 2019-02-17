Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RumbleON : Safety Tips for New Motorcycle Riders (Video)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 04:07pm EST

Hopping on a motorcycle for the first time can be intimidating, not to mention a wee bit scary. That's okay! It's happened to the best of us and is part of the learning process. Moving from four wheels to two is a huge adjustment but not an impossibility. The old adage rings true; practice makes perfect. The learning curve for beginner riders is substantial, but if you heed my advice, I can help put you ahead of the pack with my tips for new motorcycle riders.

To start, my advice for beginner motorcycle riders is simple; don't be afraid to make mistakes. Believe me, I've had my fair share especially when I started riding. Don't expect to be Steve McQueen and tear up the roads right off the bat. The goal is to be a safe rider, not a daredevil or Hollywood stunt performer. The only way to become a safe rider is to adhere to correct riding techniques and general road etiquette. There are a lot of unsafe drivers out there on the road, unfortunately. Keeping yourself safe and better prepared for other drivers on the road will help keep you upright. Keeping the shiny side up is of the utmost importance.

Let's get this thing started, shall we? Beginner motorcycle rider mistakes aren't uncommon, but they can be reduced. Safety begins with you, and it's imperative to learn all of the helpful tips for a beginner rider. Gentlemen and ladies, start your engines!

What safety tips would you add to this list? Leave a comment and share this video on the social media superhighway!

RumbleOn welcomes trades of all kinds, and we have a full inventory of Certified RumbleOn powersports and motorcycles for sale at great prices. If you want to trade in your current ride for an upgrade, then just submit your scooter, ATV, dirt bike, or any other powersport vehicle for a free Cash Offer, and you can have a Certified used motorcycle shipped for free with no hassle!

All RumbleOn powersports and used motorcycles for sale come with a full Condition Report, are shipped for FREE to your door as-promised or your money back, and with a 90-Day Rideability Guarantee! Read more about online trades here!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 17 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2019 21:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:44pREVA Announces Trading Halt
GL
05:42pGULF NAVIGATION : GULFNAV – Results of BOD meeting held by circulation including preliminary financial results for the year of 2018
AQ
05:42pMANAZEL : Real Estate PSC Preliminary Financial Results for the Period Ended December 31,2018
AQ
05:42pPALESTINE POULTRY(AZIZA) DECIDE TO CHANGE THE (DATE) OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING TO BE HELD IN () ON (SATURDAY 2019-03-09) AT (12 : 00),this meeting was supposed to be held in () on (Tuesday 2019-09-03) at (12:00).
AQ
05:42pINOVEST B S C : Press Release on Financial Results for the year ended 31st December 2018
AQ
05:42pRAS AL KHAIMAH PROPERTIES : RAK Properties' profits fall 22% in 2018
AQ
05:42pDRAKE & SCULL INTERNATIONAL : DSI – Postponing BOD meeting date
AQ
05:42pVODAFONE QATAR : Announces the list of candidates for board membership
AQ
05:42pBANK OF SHARJAH : 's profits grow 33% over 2018
AQ
05:42pRAS AL KHAIMAH PROPERTIES : RAK Properties Board of Directors' Report for the Period Ended December 31,2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GAZPROM PAO : GAZPROM : Russia's Gazprombank freezes accounts of Venezuela's PDVSA - source
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : warns of no-deal Brexit, says has spent tens of millions preparing
3AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING CO KSC : AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : profit hits over KWD 81 million in 12M
4AZRIELI GROUP LTD : AZRIELI : Israel's Leumi to complete sale of credit card unit February 26
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Saudi crown prince launches audacious '£3.8 billion takeover bid' ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.