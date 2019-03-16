Log in
RumbleON : See The Post

03/16/2019

Find the best sportbike for you with this fun personality quiz!

When I began looking for a good beginner motorcycle, I had to go back to the drawing board several times. Why? For starters, I didn't have a clearly defined idea of what I wanted out of my ride. I kept scouring the Internet, first, for the 'best bike for short people,' then for 'motorcycles for women,' and when those searches didn't give me what I was looking for, I honed in on bikes that wouldn't break the bank.

All seemed like reasonable queries at the time. But, it was only after I sat down and thought about the type of rider I would be that I was able to refine my results. Turns out, I needed a bike that was truly optimized for acceleration, braking, and cornering, even if that meant I'd have to sacrifice a little comfort. Once I figured this out, I started looking for the best beginner sportbike, recognizing that sportbikes for women would be in fewer supply.

Since the weight of the bike and its suspension would be my biggest obstacles as a new rider, I made these components the focus of my search. In the end, not only was the sportbike I chose a respectable pick for beginners, but it was also the best sportbike for the money.

In the quiz below, I've crafted questions to help you determine the best sportbike for your personality type. Even if you aren't new to motorcycles, the results might surprise you!

Create your own user feedback survey

Sell Your Motorcycle or ATV the Easy Way, With No Listings and No Hassle!

Need to sell or trade in a motorcycle or ATV? Not only do we accept trades, but RumbleOn is the best place to sell a motorcycle online for free. Get a cash offer for your bike, and after you get paid, we'll come pick up and ship your motorcycle at no cost!

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 16 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 17:03:08 UTC
