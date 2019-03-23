Log in
RumbleON : See The Post

03/23/2019

The Harley Night Rod Special: Making Harley-Davidson History

Loved by many, Harley-Davidson motorcycles have one of the richest histories in the industry, and one of their classic Night Rod models shows us why.

A quick look at the history of Harley-Davidson and you'd be cuckoo to ignore one of the classic Harley-Davidson models: the Harley Night Rod Special. Sure, other brands have tried to design bikes worthy of competing with this discontinued beauty (yes, sadly, Harley decided to stop making the V-Rod when they opted not to release a 2018 model); but, sometimes, it's best just to leave it to the greats.

Aiding the brand in its 118-year path to greatness, the 2001 Harley V-Rod briefly stole the spotlight from its brothers and sisters with its Revolution engine, Harley's first-ever water-cooled engine that would produce more power than common air-cooled engines, while still delivering the same performance and custom feel Harley-Davidson motorcycles are known for.

For 16 more glorious years, Harley-Davidson continued perfecting this model bike, producing champions like 'Lucy,' the 2011 Night Rod Special, and, two years later, the 2013 Harley-Davidson Night Rod Special, which you see highlighted below.

Note: Click the infographic to enlarge.[Attachment]

Tell me this bike isn't an absolute masterpiece!

At any rate, thank you, Harley-Davidson, for your commitment to creating bikes that live up to the hype and reputation of your brand! I think I speak for Harley life-rs everywhere when I say we truly appreciate it.

Which Harley-Davidson models do you treasure most? Comment below and let us know!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 23 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2019 17:09:02 UTC
