RumbleON : See The Post

The Harley Night Rod Special: Making Harley-Davidson History

Loved by many, Harley-Davidson motorcycles have one of the richest histories in the industry, and one of their classic Night Rod models shows us why.

A quick look at the history of Harley-Davidson and you'd be cuckoo to ignore one of the classic Harley-Davidson models: the Harley Night Rod Special. Sure, other brands have tried to design bikes worthy of competing with this discontinued beauty (yes, sadly, Harley decided to stop making the V-Rod when they opted not to release a 2018 model); but, sometimes, it's best just to leave it to the greats.

Aiding the brand in its 118-year path to greatness, the 2001 Harley V-Rod briefly stole the spotlight from its brothers and sisters with its Revolution engine, Harley's first-ever water-cooled engine that would produce more power than common air-cooled engines, while still delivering the same performance and custom feel Harley-Davidson motorcycles are known for.

For 16 more glorious years, Harley-Davidson continued perfecting this model bike, producing champions like 'Lucy,' the 2011 Night Rod Special, and, two years later, the 2013 Harley-Davidson Night Rod Special, which you see highlighted below.

Tell me this bike isn't an absolute masterpiece!

At any rate, thank you, Harley-Davidson, for your commitment to creating bikes that live up to the hype and reputation of your brand! I think I speak for Harley life-rs everywhere when I say we truly appreciate it.

Which Harley-Davidson models do you treasure most? Comment below and let us know!

