RumbleON : Small Company Offering and Sale of Securities Without Registration

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C.

FORM D

Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities

1. Issuer's Identity

CIK (Filer ID Number) 0001596961

Name of Issuer

RumbleON, Inc.

Jurisdiction of Incorporation/Organization

NEVADA

Year of Incorporation/Organization

x Over Five Years Ago

Previous Name(s) o Smart Server, Inc

o Within Last Five Years (Specify Year)

o Yet to Be Formed

None

Entity Type

x Corporation

o Limited Partnership

o Limited Liability Company

o General Partnership

o Business Trust

o Other

2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information

Name of Issuer RumbleON, Inc.

Street Address 1 Street Address 2 1350 Lakeshore Drive Suite 160 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Phone No. of Issuer Coppell TEXAS 75019 704-448-5240

3. Related Persons

Last Name Middle Name Chesrown Street Address 1 Street Address 2 1350 Lakeshore Drive Suite 160 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Coppell TEXAS 75019 First Name Marshall

Relationship: x Executive Officer x Director o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Offering in connection with Stock Purchase Agreement dated as of February 1, 2019.

Last Name Gray

Street Address 1

1350 Lakeshore Drive

City

First Name Richard

Coppell

State/Province/Country TEXAS

Relationship:

o Executive Officer x DirectorClarification of Response (if Necessary)Street Address 2

Middle Name

Suite 160

ZIP/Postal Code 75019

o PromoterLast Name Westfall

Street Address 1

1350 Lakeshore Drive

City

First Name Kevin

Coppell

State/Province/Country TEXAS

Relationship:

o Executive Officer x DirectorClarification of Response (if Necessary)Street Address 2

Middle Name

Suite 160

ZIP/Postal Code 75019

o PromoterLast Name Dixon

Street Address 1

1350 Lakeshore Drive

City

First Name Denmar

Coppell

State/Province/Country TEXAS

Relationship:

o Executive Officer x DirectorClarification of Response (if Necessary)Street Address 2

Middle Name

Suite 160

ZIP/Postal Code 75019

o Promoter

Last Name Middle Name Berrard Street Address 1 Street Address 2 1350 Lakeshore Drive Suite 160 City State/Province/Country ZIP/Postal Code Coppell TEXAS 75019 First Name Steven

Relationship: x Executive Officer x Director

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

o PromoterLast Name Kakarala

Street Address 1

1350 Lakeshore Drive

City

First Name Kartik

Coppell

State/Province/Country TEXAS

Relationship:

o Executive Officer x DirectorClarification of Response (if Necessary)Street Address 2

Middle Name

Suite 160

ZIP/Postal Code 75019

o PromoterLast Name Reece

Street Address 1

1350 Lakeshore Drive

City

First Name Joseph

Coppell

State/Province/Country TEXAS

Relationship:

o Executive Officer x DirectorClarification of Response (if Necessary)Street Address 2

Middle Name

Suite 160

ZIP/Postal Code 75019

o Promoter

4. Industry Group o Agriculture Health Care o Retailing Banking & Financial Services o Biotechnology o Restaurants o Health Insurance Technology o Hospitals & Physicians o Computers o Pharmaceuticals o Telecommunications o Other Health Care o Other Technology Travel o Airlines & Airports o Manufacturing o Lodging & Conventions Real Estate o Commercial o Tourism & Travel Services o Construction o Other Travel o REITS & Finance x Other o Residential o Other Real Estate

o Commercial Banking

o Insurance

o Investing

o Investment Banking

o Pooled Investment Fund

o Other Banking & Financial Services

o Business Services Energy o Coal Mining o Electric Utilities o Energy Conservation o Environmental Services o Oil & Gas o Other Energy



5. Issuer Size

Revenue Range

Aggregate Net Asset Value Range

o No Revenues o No Aggregate Net Asset Value o $1 - $1,000,000 o $1 - $5,000,000 o $1,000,001 - $5,000,000 o $5,000,001 - $25,000,000 o $5,000,001 - $25,000,000 o $25,000,001 - $50,000,000 x $25,000,001 - $100,000,000 o $50,000,001 - $100,000,000 o Over $100,000,000 o Over $100,000,000 o Decline to Disclose o Decline to Disclose o Not Applicable o Not Applicable

6. Federal Exemption(s) and Exclusion(s) Claimed (select all that apply)

o Rule 504(b)(1) (not (i), (ii) or (iii)) o Rule 505 o Rule 504 (b)(1)(i) x Rule 506(b) o Rule 504 (b)(1)(ii) o Rule 506(c) o Rule 504 (b)(1)(iii) o Securities Act Section 4(a)(5) o Investment Company Act Section 3(c)

7. Type of Filing

x

New Notice

o Amendment

8. Duration of Offering

Date of First Sale

2019-02-01

Does the Issuer intend this offering to last more than one year?

o First Sale Yet to Occur

o Yes

9. Type(s) of Securities Offered (select all that apply)

o Pooled Investment Fund Interests

o Tenant-in-Common Securities

o Mineral Property Securities

x Security to be Acquired Upon Exercise of Option,

Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Security

x Equity

x Debt

o Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Another Security

x

10. Business Combination Transaction

Other (describe)

Acquisition of all of the Issuer securities pursuant to Stock Purchase Agreement dated February 1, 2019.

Is this offering being made in connection with a business combination transaction, such as a merger, acquisition or exchange offer?

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

x Yes

Offering in connection with Stock Purchase Agreement dated as of February 1, 2019.

11. Minimum Investment

Minimum investment accepted from any outside investor

x

No

o No

$ 0 USD