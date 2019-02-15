RumbleON : Small Company Offering and Sale of Securities Without Registration

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C.
FORM D
Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities
1. Issuer's Identity
CIK (Filer ID Number) 0001596961
Name of Issuer
RumbleON, Inc.
Jurisdiction of Incorporation/Organization
NEVADA
Year of Incorporation/Organization
x Over Five Years Ago
Previous Name(s) o Smart Server, Inc
None
Entity Type
-
o General Partnership
-
o Business Trust
-
o Other
2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information
Name of Issuer RumbleON, Inc.
|
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
1350 Lakeshore Drive
|
Suite 160
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
Phone No. of Issuer
|
Coppell
|
TEXAS
|
75019
|
704-448-5240
3. Related Persons
|
Last Name
|
Middle Name
|
Chesrown
|
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
1350 Lakeshore Drive
|
Suite 160
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
Coppell
|
TEXAS
|
75019
First Name Marshall
Relationship: x Executive Officer x Director o Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Offering in connection with Stock Purchase Agreement dated as of February 1, 2019.
Last Name Gray
Street Address 1
1350 Lakeshore Drive
City
First Name Richard
Coppell
State/Province/Country TEXAS
Relationship:
Middle Name
Suite 160
ZIP/Postal Code 75019
Street Address 1
1350 Lakeshore Drive
City
First Name Kevin
Coppell
State/Province/Country TEXAS
Relationship:
Middle Name
Suite 160
ZIP/Postal Code 75019
Street Address 1
1350 Lakeshore Drive
City
First Name Denmar
Coppell
State/Province/Country TEXAS
Relationship:
Middle Name
Suite 160
ZIP/Postal Code 75019
|
Last Name
|
Middle Name
|
Berrard
|
Street Address 1
|
Street Address 2
|
1350 Lakeshore Drive
|
Suite 160
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
Coppell
|
TEXAS
|
75019
First Name Steven
Relationship: x Executive Officer x Director
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
Street Address 1
1350 Lakeshore Drive
City
First Name Kartik
Coppell
State/Province/Country TEXAS
Relationship:
Middle Name
Suite 160
ZIP/Postal Code 75019
Street Address 1
1350 Lakeshore Drive
City
First Name Joseph
Coppell
State/Province/Country TEXAS
Relationship:
Middle Name
Suite 160
ZIP/Postal Code 75019
|
4. Industry Group
|
o Agriculture
|
Health Care
|
o Retailing
|
Banking & Financial Services
|
o Biotechnology
|
o Restaurants
|
o Health Insurance
|
Technology
|
o Hospitals & Physicians
|
o Computers
|
o Pharmaceuticals
|
o Telecommunications
|
o Other Health Care
|
o Other Technology
|
Travel
|
o Airlines & Airports
|
o Manufacturing
|
o Lodging & Conventions
|
Real Estate
|
o Commercial
|
o Tourism & Travel Services
|
o Construction
|
o Other Travel
|
o REITS & Finance
|
x Other
|
o Residential
|
o Other Real Estate
5. Issuer Size
Revenue Range
Aggregate Net Asset Value Range
|
o
|
No Revenues
|
o
|
No Aggregate Net Asset Value
|
o
|
$1 - $1,000,000
|
o
|
$1 - $5,000,000
|
o
|
$1,000,001 - $5,000,000
|
o
|
$5,000,001 - $25,000,000
|
o
|
$5,000,001 - $25,000,000
|
o
|
$25,000,001 - $50,000,000
|
x
|
$25,000,001 - $100,000,000
|
o
|
$50,000,001 - $100,000,000
|
o
|
Over $100,000,000
|
o
|
Over $100,000,000
|
o
|
Decline to Disclose
|
o
|
Decline to Disclose
|
o
|
Not Applicable
|
o
|
Not Applicable
6. Federal Exemption(s) and Exclusion(s) Claimed (select all that apply)
|
o
|
Rule 504(b)(1) (not (i), (ii) or (iii))
|
o
|
Rule 505
|
o
|
Rule 504 (b)(1)(i)
|
x
|
Rule 506(b)
|
o
|
Rule 504 (b)(1)(ii)
|
o
|
Rule 506(c)
|
o
|
Rule 504 (b)(1)(iii)
|
o
|
Securities Act Section 4(a)(5)
|
o
|
Investment Company Act Section 3(c)
7. Type of Filing
x
New Notice
8. Duration of Offering
Date of First Sale
2019-02-01
Does the Issuer intend this offering to last more than one year?
9. Type(s) of Securities Offered (select all that apply)
-
o Pooled Investment Fund Interests
-
o Tenant-in-Common Securities
-
o Mineral Property Securities
x Security to be Acquired Upon Exercise of Option,
Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Security
x
10. Business Combination Transaction
Other (describe)
Acquisition of all of the Issuer securities pursuant to Stock Purchase Agreement dated February 1, 2019.
Is this offering being made in connection with a business combination transaction, such as a merger, acquisition or exchange offer?
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
x Yes
Offering in connection with Stock Purchase Agreement dated as of February 1, 2019.
11. Minimum Investment
Minimum investment accepted from any outside investor
x
No
$ 0 USD