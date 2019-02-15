Log in
RumbleON : Small Company Offering and Sale of Securities Without Registration

02/15/2019 | 05:07pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C.

FORM D

Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities

1. Issuer's Identity

CIK (Filer ID Number) 0001596961

Name of Issuer

RumbleON, Inc.

Jurisdiction of Incorporation/Organization

NEVADA

Year of Incorporation/Organization

x Over Five Years Ago

Previous Name(s) o Smart Server, Inc

  • o Within Last Five Years (Specify Year)

  • o Yet to Be Formed

None

Entity Type

  • x Corporation

  • o Limited Partnership

  • o Limited Liability Company

  • o General Partnership

  • o Business Trust

  • o Other

2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information

Name of Issuer RumbleON, Inc.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

1350 Lakeshore Drive

Suite 160

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Phone No. of Issuer

Coppell

TEXAS

75019

704-448-5240

3. Related Persons

Last Name

Middle Name

Chesrown

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

1350 Lakeshore Drive

Suite 160

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Coppell

TEXAS

75019

First Name Marshall

Relationship: x Executive Officer x Director o Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

Offering in connection with Stock Purchase Agreement dated as of February 1, 2019.

Last Name Gray

Street Address 1

1350 Lakeshore Drive

City

First Name Richard

Coppell

State/Province/Country TEXAS

Relationship:

  • o Executive Officer x DirectorClarification of Response (if Necessary)Street Address 2

Middle Name

Suite 160

ZIP/Postal Code 75019

  • o PromoterLast Name Westfall

Street Address 1

1350 Lakeshore Drive

City

First Name Kevin

Coppell

State/Province/Country TEXAS

Relationship:

  • o Executive Officer x DirectorClarification of Response (if Necessary)Street Address 2

Middle Name

Suite 160

ZIP/Postal Code 75019

  • o PromoterLast Name Dixon

Street Address 1

1350 Lakeshore Drive

City

First Name Denmar

Coppell

State/Province/Country TEXAS

Relationship:

  • o Executive Officer x DirectorClarification of Response (if Necessary)Street Address 2

Middle Name

Suite 160

ZIP/Postal Code 75019

  • o Promoter

Last Name

Middle Name

Berrard

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

1350 Lakeshore Drive

Suite 160

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Coppell

TEXAS

75019

First Name Steven

Relationship: x Executive Officer x Director

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

  • o PromoterLast Name Kakarala

Street Address 1

1350 Lakeshore Drive

City

First Name Kartik

Coppell

State/Province/Country TEXAS

Relationship:

  • o Executive Officer x DirectorClarification of Response (if Necessary)Street Address 2

Middle Name

Suite 160

ZIP/Postal Code 75019

  • o PromoterLast Name Reece

Street Address 1

1350 Lakeshore Drive

City

First Name Joseph

Coppell

State/Province/Country TEXAS

Relationship:

  • o Executive Officer x DirectorClarification of Response (if Necessary)Street Address 2

Middle Name

Suite 160

ZIP/Postal Code 75019

  • o Promoter

4. Industry Group

o Agriculture

Health Care

o Retailing

Banking & Financial Services

o Biotechnology

o Restaurants

o Health Insurance

Technology

o Hospitals & Physicians

o Computers

o Pharmaceuticals

o Telecommunications

o Other Health Care

o Other Technology

Travel

o Airlines & Airports

o Manufacturing

o Lodging & Conventions

Real Estate

o Commercial

o Tourism & Travel Services

o Construction

o Other Travel

o REITS & Finance

x Other

o Residential

o Other Real Estate

  • o Commercial Banking

  • o Insurance

  • o Investing

  • o Investment Banking

  • o Pooled Investment Fund

  • o Other Banking & Financial

    Services

  • o Business Services Energy

    • o Coal Mining

    • o Electric Utilities

    • o Energy Conservation

    • o Environmental Services

    • o Oil & Gas

    • o Other Energy

5. Issuer Size

Revenue Range

Aggregate Net Asset Value Range

o

No Revenues

o

No Aggregate Net Asset Value

o

$1 - $1,000,000

o

$1 - $5,000,000

o

$1,000,001 - $5,000,000

o

$5,000,001 - $25,000,000

o

$5,000,001 - $25,000,000

o

$25,000,001 - $50,000,000

x

$25,000,001 - $100,000,000

o

$50,000,001 - $100,000,000

o

Over $100,000,000

o

Over $100,000,000

o

Decline to Disclose

o

Decline to Disclose

o

Not Applicable

o

Not Applicable

6. Federal Exemption(s) and Exclusion(s) Claimed (select all that apply)

o

Rule 504(b)(1) (not (i), (ii) or (iii))

o

Rule 505

o

Rule 504 (b)(1)(i)

x

Rule 506(b)

o

Rule 504 (b)(1)(ii)

o

Rule 506(c)

o

Rule 504 (b)(1)(iii)

o

Securities Act Section 4(a)(5)

o

Investment Company Act Section 3(c)

7. Type of Filing

x

New Notice

  • o Amendment

8. Duration of Offering

Date of First Sale

2019-02-01

Does the Issuer intend this offering to last more than one year?

  • o First Sale Yet to Occur

  • o Yes

9. Type(s) of Securities Offered (select all that apply)

  • o Pooled Investment Fund Interests

  • o Tenant-in-Common Securities

  • o Mineral Property Securities

x Security to be Acquired Upon Exercise of Option,

Warrant or Other Right to Acquire Security

  • x Equity

  • x Debt

  • o Option, Warrant or Other Right to Acquire

    Another Security

x

10. Business Combination Transaction

Other (describe)

Acquisition of all of the Issuer securities pursuant to Stock Purchase Agreement dated February 1, 2019.

Is this offering being made in connection with a business combination transaction, such as a merger, acquisition or exchange offer?

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

x Yes

Offering in connection with Stock Purchase Agreement dated as of February 1, 2019.

11. Minimum Investment

Minimum investment accepted from any outside investor

x

No

  • o No

$ 0 USD

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 22:06:04 UTC
