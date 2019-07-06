RumbleON : Specs and Features of the Can-Am Maverick 1000R X ds

Can-Am Maverick: All the horsepower and the chassis to handle it.
Whether kicking up mud or taking on the dunes, Can-Am has been a fan favorite producer of tough and capable crossover utility vehicles. So, when the Maverick X ds side-by-side was released in 2015, the newest addition to the Can-Am utility vehicle lineup promised to be an advanced performance machine with power and capability unlike any on the market.
Video Source: ostacruiser YouTube
The 2015 Can-Am Maverick side-by-side featured an industry-leading power option provided by the new 121-hp Rotax 1000R turbocharger. As the industry's first ever factory-installed turbo side-by-side, the sporty Can-Am Maverick 1000R X ds Turbo has 10 percent more horsepower and almost 40 percent more torque than its competitors. The Can-Am Maverick boasts exceptional performance output and innovative designs that take on the terrain while remaining nimble and comfortable.
Video Source: 4WheelDirt YouTube
Features of the Can-Am 2015 Maverick 1000R X ds Turbo:
-
A redesigned rear end with a longer, 88-in wheelbase
-
TTA rear suspension with 16 in of travel
-
Exclusive Can-Am high-performance Fox shocks
-
Engineered air intake system for optimal performance
Can-Am Maverick 1000R X ds Turbo Specs:
-
Displacement: 976 cc
-
Engine Type: V-Twin
-
Engine Stroke: 4
-
Valve Configuration: SOHC
-
Carburetion type: Fuel Injected
-
Cylinders: 2
-
Fuel type: Gas
-
Transmission Type: Continuously Variable (CVT)
-
Driveline Type: Selectable 4x2/4x4
-
Differential Lock: Standard
-
Front Brakes: Dual Hydraulic Disc
-
Rear Brakes: Dual Hydraulic Disc
-
Front Tires: 28 x 9-14, Maxxis® Bighorn
-
Rear Tires: 28 x 11-14, Maxxis® Bighorn
-
Wheelbase: 88 in.
-
Fuel Capacity: 10 lbs.
-
Weight: 1297 lbs.
What are your favorite features of the Can-Am Maverick 1000R X ds? Leave a comment and weigh in!
Buy a used UTV for a value price and get it shipped right to your door!
Want to buy a Can-Am Maverick for yourself? We have a full inventory of Rumble Ready powersports, ATVs, and UTVs for sale! Every RumbleOn purchase comes with a Money Back Guarantee, affordable shipping, Mechanical Guarantee, and you can trade in your old ride for anything online!
Disclaimer
RumbleON Inc. published this content on 06 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2019 17:22:08 UTC