RumbleON : Specs and Features of the Can-Am Maverick 1000R X ds

Can-Am Maverick: All the horsepower and the chassis to handle it.

Whether kicking up mud or taking on the dunes, Can-Am has been a fan favorite producer of tough and capable crossover utility vehicles. So, when the Maverick X ds side-by-side was released in 2015, the newest addition to the Can-Am utility vehicle lineup promised to be an advanced performance machine with power and capability unlike any on the market.

The 2015 Can-Am Maverick side-by-side featured an industry-leading power option provided by the new 121-hp Rotax 1000R turbocharger. As the industry's first ever factory-installed turbo side-by-side, the sporty Can-Am Maverick 1000R X ds Turbo has 10 percent more horsepower and almost 40 percent more torque than its competitors. The Can-Am Maverick boasts exceptional performance output and innovative designs that take on the terrain while remaining nimble and comfortable.

Features of the Can-Am 2015 Maverick 1000R X ds Turbo:

A redesigned rear end with a longer, 88-in wheelbase TTA rear suspension with 16 in of travel Exclusive Can-Am high-performance Fox shocks Engineered air intake system for optimal performance

Can-Am Maverick 1000R X ds Turbo Specs:

Displacement: 976 cc

Engine Type: V-Twin

Engine Stroke: 4

Valve Configuration: SOHC

Carburetion type: Fuel Injected

Cylinders: 2

Fuel type: Gas





Transmission Type: Continuously Variable (CVT)

Driveline Type: Selectable 4x2/4x4

Differential Lock: Standard

Front Brakes: Dual Hydraulic Disc

Rear Brakes: Dual Hydraulic Disc





Front Tires: 28 x 9-14, Maxxis® Bighorn

Rear Tires: 28 x 11-14, Maxxis® Bighorn

Wheelbase: 88 in.

Fuel Capacity: 10 lbs.

Weight: 1297 lbs.

