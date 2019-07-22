Log in
RumbleON : Ten Must-See Car Shows That Will Get Your Motor Running

07/22/2019 | 04:00am EDT
It's car show season, and here are some of the bestcar shows in America.

PSA: I am a huge fan of car shows. Whether the cars are new or old, it's like being a little kid all over again. For as long as I can remember, cars have always been a big part of who I am. Car shows are no different, and I've been to quite a few

Need to sell a car? Do it the easy way with RumbleOn!

If you have been wondering where to sell a car, we've got you covered. Receive a cash offer in 15 minutes or less. You can even trade in a car for anything in our inventory, too!

So, where are the best car shows located? I'm glad you asked.

If it was up to me, I'd attend every car show. Since that's nothing more than a pipedream, it's better to shoot for the stars and go with the best car shows out there. Please note that some of these, if not all, may not be near your town. If you're wondering, 'Where are the car shows near me?', we've done the hard work for you with an ultimate list of 2019 summer car shows.

Behold: the 10-best car shows. The cream of the crop, the pick of the litter, the top of the heap; you get the idea:

LA Auto Show (late November-early December):Book it to sunny Southern California this winter for a car show that takes up 760,000 square feet inside the Los Angeles Convention Centre. If you're looking for variety, you'll find it here. You'll see cars, trucks, and even sci-fi-inspired vehicles.

Video Source: AutoGuide.com YouTube

Capitola Classic Car Show (Early June):Classic cars and SoCal go together like peanut butter and jelly. The car show's coastline location is a perfect backdrop for pictures and because it's held in early June, the weather is guaranteed to be good. Plus, there's a beach. Surf's up, dude.

Video Source: Foxxr YouTube

Radwood at HooptieCon (Early March & Early June):Also referred to as the 'ComiCon of Cars', HooptieCon was created in 2018 and held at Sonoma Raceway in the Bay Area. One of the more odd car shows, the 200-strong line-up features cars that aren't outfitted for racing but choose to participate anyway.

Video Source: Throttle Grotto YouTube

Grand National Roadster Show (Late January):It's the world's longest-running indoor car show that attracted 1,000 hot rods, classic cars, and more this past year. Now in its 70th year, the car show is expected to enter even more vehicles in 2020. The cars here are nothing short of pristine.

Video Source: TwinRodders - USautos98 YouTube

Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance (Early March):This automotive charitable event features vintage and highly collectible vehicles including Duesenbergs, Ferraris, and other European favorites. Nestled on Fernandina Beach in Florida, it's a beautiful destination that was made to host a high-class car show.

Video Source: Javier Mota YouTube

EyesOn Design (Father's Day):Spread out over 87.5 acres on the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan, the show's cars are by invitation only. Each year the theme changes and the judging panel is comprised of retired designers from the automotive industry. If you have an eye for design, this is a must-see event.

Video Source: Mike Schrage YouTube

Iola Car Show (Mid July):There are so many cars as far as the eye can see at this car show. Here's the kicker: many of them are for sale. Not all of the cars are in show-ready condition, but if you have the opportunity to own one, go for it! It all takes place in Iola, Wisconsin.

Video Source: Iola Car Show YouTube

Van Nationals (Late July):This week long celebration for van enthusiasts has been happening for 47 years. Each year there is a new theme with this past year's centering around a carnival. If you've got a kickass van and want to show it off, this is a one-of-a-kind show you need to be a part of.

Video Source: CAPTSLUGGO YouTube

Back to the '50s (Late June):The 1950s officially take over St. Paul, Minnesota for this super fun event. You don't have to dress like a greaser, but definitely come ready to see some awesome cars from that fabulous decade. There is music, vendor tents, and all sorts of cool-looking rides.

Video Source: Drive North YouTube

Cruisin' the Coast (Late September through early October):30 miles of highway are closed along the Mississippi Gulf Coast for what's referred to as, 'America's largest block party.' It's a week-long festival that celebrates hot rods, classic cars, muscle cars, nostalgic music and so much more.

Video Source: Emerald Coast TV.com YouTube

So, there you have it. There are many to choose from, it's just a matter of picking what sounds best. Treat your eyes and ears to a day or week full of car-show fun!

In a world of car selling sites, RumbleOn is ahead of the pack.

If you're curious how to sell a car online, RumbleOn can help. Our company has revolutionized the online purchasing process for vehicles and we continue to raise the bar every day. First, ask yourself, 'how do I trade in my car or sell my car?', then let RumbleOn go to work for you. You'll get a cash offer in 15 minutes or less, and you can trade in your vehicle for anything in our inventory. Give it a try!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 21 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 07:59:09 UTC
