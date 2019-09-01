Log in
RumbleON : The Basics On How To Sell an SUV Yourself

09/01/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

Need to sell your SUV? Here's How To Get Started.

Selling any vehicle, let alone an SUV, can be a difficult process. SUVs tend to be considered luxury vehicles, and finding the perfect buyer yourself can be tricky. Luckily there are several ways to sell SUVs yourself and they are all easy to do.

The Fastest way to sell an SUV is with RumbleOn.

The best place to sell an SUV online is RumbleOn. Cash offers are sent in 15 minutes or less and we'll even pick up your vehicle for free.

It's always difficult starting out. You want to post your SUV for a good price without breaking the bank. It's nice living in the 21st century because there are all sorts of ways you can sell your SUV. The cold, hard truth is it's difficult selling any vehicle, especially an SUV. But, you can be proactive in the process to help it go smoothly and get it sold faster.

Post it online.

What can't you sell online? There are websites dedicated to selling whatever you want, but when it comes to getting rid of your vehicle, there are a select few that are best. Some are well known, others are not:

  • RumbleOn: It's the best place to sell an SUV. You'll get a fast cash offer (in 15 minutes or less) and your vehicle will be picked up for free.
  • AutoTrader.com: The inventory is huge and their top-tier listing option, despite the high cost, comes with a money-back guarantee.
  • Cars.com: They're syndicated in over 175 newspapers which means you'll get a lot of eyes.
  • Craigslist: Just like RumbleOn, you can list an SUV for free but meeting up with strangers can make for an uncomfortable experience.

Attention: Print is NOT Dead.

It may seem like people have given up on print media, but not so. In fact, there are a lot of people that still browse classifieds and advertisements in newspapers, magazines, and more. It's relatively cheap, too. Rates vary depending on which newspaper or other type of print media you want to advertise with, so choose wisely to decide whether or not it's worth it.

Do it the old-fashioned way: Use the 'For Sale' sign.

How many of these signs do you see when you're driving around? It's a great way of getting people's attention quickly. You'll invest $5 tops and you can leave it on your SUV as long as it needs to be. You won't have to worry about a listing limit.

When all else fails, trade it in.

If you've exhausted all of your resources and just aren't getting any success, it may be easier just to trade in your SUV. The one drawback is you most likely will not receive market value for the vehicle as dealers will know you want to get out of the vehicle and into a newer one quickly. I'd recommend using this as your last option.

How did you sell your SUV yourself? Leave a comment!

Trying to sell an SUV is easy with RumbleOn.

Having trouble getting your SUV sold? RumbleOn is going to make it extra easy for you. We send fast cash offers in 15 minutes or less and we'll pick up the SUV for free. 'Sell my SUV to RumbleOn for free?' Yes! Fast cash offers, free pickup, and a painless process are all part of the deal when you choose to sell your SUV with RumbleOn. Give us a shot and experience the difference.

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 23:06:08 UTC
