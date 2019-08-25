RumbleON : The Best Mid-Size SUVs for the Price

Some of the best mid-size SUVs are surprisingly affordable.

Despite what you might think, not all SUVs are expensive. Mid-size SUVs are all the rage for customers who are looking for a bigger vehicle but also doesn't have too much extra room.

The bigger SUVs are commonly known as 'Standard' SUVs and offer all sorts of room to comfortably pack in the family. However, most people that own mid-size SUVs aren't hauling children. Young professionals and singles are more likely to own the mid-size SUV.

Mid-size SUVs are some of the best SUVs to own. Here's why.

Yes, there are certain drawbacks to owning an SUV. Most of the negatives you associate with SUVs should be reserved for standard SUVs. Mid-size SUVs, on the other hand, have benefits that are worthy of note:

Because a mid-size SUV is smaller, it has performed well in crash safety tests. It's smaller base makes it less likely to rollover. Mid-size SUVs get better gas mileage than their standard-size relatives. Mid-size SUVs have smaller engines and don't need extra power for towing, thus leading to a gas efficient motor. Handling and drivability are better rated in mid-size SUVs based on their size. Durability, speed, and power are major points of focus in mid-size SUVs compared to standard-size SUVs.

As you can see, there are benefits to owning a mid-size SUV. Standard-size SUVs get all the glory in television commercials and other advertising, but mid-size SUVs are giving them a run for their money. Is it worth it to have a vehicle that offers more space and luxury, or would you rather save money at the pump and have a safer option? I know what I'd pick.

I'm proud to be the one to tell you the myth that all SUVs are expensive has officially been busted. You're welcome. Take note that the below list contains used mid-size SUVs that are sure to be the best fit for your budget:

2015 Nissan Murano -- $29,560

2016 Kia Sorento -- $24,900

2015 Toyota Highlander -- $29,765

2018 Infiniti QX60 -- $27,998Video Source: The ForAnyAuto Group YouTube 2016 GMC Acadia SLE -- $19,998

Any of the above mid-size SUVs would make a great addition to your garage. They're not too big, but not too small either. They're just the right size and offer great gas mileage to boot. I'd consider any of them a top SUV -- you can't go wrong with any of them.

Any of the above mid-size SUVs would make a great addition to your garage. They're not too big, but not too small either. They're just the right size and offer great gas mileage to boot. I'd consider any of them a top SUV -- you can't go wrong with any of them.